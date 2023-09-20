McLaren: Oscar Piastri under contract until end of 2026

In the summer of 2022, GP winner Mark Webber set the course for his protégé: Because it was not clear at Alpine whether Oscar Piastri would really contest Grands Prix, the young racer surprisingly switched to McLaren on the advice of his experienced compatriot. He signed a contract for 2023 and 2024, which has now been prematurely extended - Piastri will remain with the second-oldest and second-most successful racing team (after Ferrari) until the end of 2026.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown: "I am delighted that we have been able to retain Oscar for the long term. His talent is obvious and he has been very important in the turnaround we have achieved this year. He has settled in with us magnificently and we look forward to growing with him."

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella: "Everyone here at McLaren is impressed with how talented and how hardworking Oscar is. His work ethic is first class. We are pleased that he has enough confidence in McLaren to commit for another three years."

Oscar Piastri: "I like McLaren's plans and I can see what is happening here. It took me a long time to feel at home here. The team believes in me and I believe in the team. I want to win races again in the medium term and McLaren is the right place for me to do that. I've always been a friend of stability in my career, and that's another reason why I'm happy to keep working here."





This is Oscar Piastri

7 drivers from Australia competed in the premier class from 1950 to 2022, four of whom won Formula One World Championship rounds - Jack Brabham (14), Alan Jones (12), Mark Webber (9) and Daniel Ricciardo. Brabham was Formula One World Champion three times (1959, 1960, 1966), Alan Jones took the title in 1980.



Many in the full-throttle industry agree: the next new GP winner from Australia will be Oscar Piastri. The young Piastri has won the title in three consecutive years in three different Formula categories at the first attempt - the Formula Renault Eurocup in 2019, the Formula 3 championship in 2020, then victory in Formula 2 in 2021. An express train towards the top class!



The great trend only came to a halt at the end of 2021: Because although Alpine announced in November 2021 that Piastri would become a test and reserve driver, it was clear then that there would be no racing cockpit for the up-and-coming driver in the 2022 season. Piastri was put off until 2023, and Alpine's management was sure - we have this jewel in our pocket.



Unfortunately, Alpine underestimated the fact that superstar Fernando Alonso would be roped into Aston Martin just like that. Still, the French saw no reason to worry, they had Piastri. No, they didn't, as became apparent shortly after the Alonso coup. Alpine announced that it would bring Piastri to the GP grid in 2023. But the young driver immediately denied it.



Because against the background of the whole contract tug-of-war with Alonso, Piastri advisor Mark Webber had asked the justified question of how determined Alpine would really be to give Oscar a place for 2023. Neither Webber nor Piastri found the variant of two apprenticeship years at Williams intoxicating.



So Oscar signed a contract with McLaren to drive alongside Lando Norris in 2023. A public mudslinging ensued, in which Piastri was accused of a lack of loyalty. Closer to the truth, this is Formula 1, a driver takes a chance when he gets it.



The FIA Arbitration Board for Contractual Matters assessed the situation as follows - the agreement with McLaren is legal and that's that. Piastri already drove a McLaren at the 2022 post-season test in Abu Dhabi.



A curious detail at the 2023 World Championship opener in Bahrain: When Fernando Alonso made his GP debut in March 2001, mum Piastri was eight months pregnant with Oscar in the GP city of Melbourne ...



Piastri is 11th in the WRC standings, he has scored six times - eighth in Australia, tenth in Monaco, fourth in Great Britain, fifth in Hungary, ninth in the Netherlands and seventh most recently in Singapore.