Fernando Alonso: With the mentality of the samurai

"Courage doesn't mean doing crazy things," says Formula One star Fernando Alonso. "Courage for me means going into a fight and not thinking for a moment that you could lose."

"You use that hunger, that competitive thought deep inside you to attack harder than ever. That's the only way you find out what you're really made of, the only way you bring out the best in yourself."

For some years now, the 32-time GP winner has been wearing a large tattoo on his back, a samurai, a warrior of pre-industrial Japan. Why is that? The Asturian says: "I think there are many parallels between a racing driver and a samurai. Discipline, self-confidence, fearlessness. We fight to win."

"For the samurai, dying in battle was a privilege, it didn't diminish their courage for a moment. We do a dangerous job, we have to be ready for anything in any round."

"Ultimately, through self-control, the samurai became a better person, aiming to be a little more prepared each day for what was to come."

Self-doubt is human. And of course Fernando Alonso is not immune to it either. "But doubt affects your performance. Let's say you're leading a race, ten laps to go, and you realise your chaser is catching up. It's natural to think - what if I still lose this race? What if he catches me on the last lap?"



"But thoughts like that are not helpful. They limit your performance, so you have to exclude them. That's just what courage is for me: having the mental strength to shake any doubt from you and focus entirely on your performance."



"Even if I know before a race that I'm very unlikely to win: When I flip down the helmet visor, part of me is convinced that today is the day I win. Most of the time you go away empty-handed, but when it does work out, it was worth the wait."



"The inner fire inside me has always burned, and it continues to blaze. As long as I feel that deep desire to want to win a race, I'll keep going."



Quotes from Fernando Alonso as part of crypto.com's Born Brave campaign, in partnership with Aston Martin





Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5