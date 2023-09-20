Fernando Alonso: With the mentality of the samurai
"Courage doesn't mean doing crazy things," says Formula One star Fernando Alonso. "Courage for me means going into a fight and not thinking for a moment that you could lose."
"You use that hunger, that competitive thought deep inside you to attack harder than ever. That's the only way you find out what you're really made of, the only way you bring out the best in yourself."
For some years now, the 32-time GP winner has been wearing a large tattoo on his back, a samurai, a warrior of pre-industrial Japan. Why is that? The Asturian says: "I think there are many parallels between a racing driver and a samurai. Discipline, self-confidence, fearlessness. We fight to win."
"For the samurai, dying in battle was a privilege, it didn't diminish their courage for a moment. We do a dangerous job, we have to be ready for anything in any round."
"Ultimately, through self-control, the samurai became a better person, aiming to be a little more prepared each day for what was to come."
Self-doubt is human. And of course Fernando Alonso is not immune to it either. "But doubt affects your performance. Let's say you're leading a race, ten laps to go, and you realise your chaser is catching up. It's natural to think - what if I still lose this race? What if he catches me on the last lap?"
"But thoughts like that are not helpful. They limit your performance, so you have to exclude them. That's just what courage is for me: having the mental strength to shake any doubt from you and focus entirely on your performance."
"Even if I know before a race that I'm very unlikely to win: When I flip down the helmet visor, part of me is convinced that today is the day I win. Most of the time you go away empty-handed, but when it does work out, it was worth the wait."
"The inner fire inside me has always burned, and it continues to blaze. As long as I feel that deep desire to want to win a race, I'll keep going."
Quotes from Fernando Alonso as part of crypto.com's Born Brave campaign, in partnership with Aston Martin
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5