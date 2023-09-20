Fred Vasseur, Ferrari: Singapore victory quickly put aside
Finally, Ferrari fans could cheer again: Carlos Sainz showed a tactical masterstroke at the Singapore night GP to win his second Formula 1 World Championship race (after Silverstone 2022). Since 10 July 2022 (Charles Leclerc at the Red Bull Ring), the loyal tifosi had had to wait for another victory for the Reds.
There was not much time to celebrate. The team packed its bags in the night of Monday so that the material would arrive in time at the paddock of the Suzuka Circuit in Japan.
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur: "We quickly put the Singapore victory aside to concentrate fully on the upcoming task in Japan, one of the most fascinating races for team and driver."
"A completely different challenge awaits us: after the street circuit of Singapore, now the traditional track of Suzuka, beautifully embedded in nature. In Singapore, the wings were set as steep as they could be, but now a good compromise is required in terms of downforce, with a medium downforce level."
"We are going into the weekend with the same attitude as before: we have made gains with the car and also with the team's effort, so we have to continue like this. We expect to score lavishly again, because we have our sights set on second place in the Constructors' Cup. It's not easy, but it's not impossible either."
The Italians are currently 24 points behind Mercedes in the interim standings.
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5