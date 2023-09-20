Fred Vasseur, Ferrari: Singapore victory quickly put aside

Ferrari won its first Formula 1 race after more than 15 months in Singapore. There is not much time to celebrate. Team boss Fred Vasseur: "We quickly put the Singapore victory aside."

Finally, Ferrari fans could cheer again: Carlos Sainz showed a tactical masterstroke at the Singapore night GP to win his second Formula 1 World Championship race (after Silverstone 2022). Since 10 July 2022 (Charles Leclerc at the Red Bull Ring), the loyal tifosi had had to wait for another victory for the Reds.

There was not much time to celebrate. The team packed its bags in the night of Monday so that the material would arrive in time at the paddock of the Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur: "We quickly put the Singapore victory aside to concentrate fully on the upcoming task in Japan, one of the most fascinating races for team and driver."

"A completely different challenge awaits us: after the street circuit of Singapore, now the traditional track of Suzuka, beautifully embedded in nature. In Singapore, the wings were set as steep as they could be, but now a good compromise is required in terms of downforce, with a medium downforce level."

"We are going into the weekend with the same attitude as before: we have made gains with the car and also with the team's effort, so we have to continue like this. We expect to score lavishly again, because we have our sights set on second place in the Constructors' Cup. It's not easy, but it's not impossible either."



The Italians are currently 24 points behind Mercedes in the interim standings.





Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5