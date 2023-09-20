Sergio Pérez to Lewis Hamilton: "Why no penalty?"
Was Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton's third-place finish in Singapore all right? Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez thinks not. The 33-year-old Mexican in the service of Red Bull Racing is convinced: The Englishman should have received a penalty at the night GP.
And that's what happened: During the safety car phase because of Logan Sargeant's wall-kick, Red Bull Racing left Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez on the track while most of the other drivers took out fresh tyres. The RBR duo had started on the hard tyre compound and hoped to advance during the race by doing so.
Over time, the rollers on the Dutchman's and Mexican's cars degraded. In this way, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was able to pass Pérez, but then went off the track in the passage around turn 7. Nevertheless, he kept his position.
"Checo" Pérez immediately got on the radio and complained that the Briton had received an unfair advantage and had to give his place back.
In the end, Hamilton finished third, Pérez only eighth. Sergio has not calmed down yet: "For me it's a crystal clear thing. Lewis braked really late, that's why he got off the track, he used that to his advantage. I don't understand why he didn't get a penalty for this action. I will address that at the drivers' meeting in Japan."
On the other hand, Pérez himself received a five-second penalty, which was added to his race time but had no effect on his eighth place because his lead over Liam Lawson was big enough.
"It was nothing at all," Pérez feels about the penalty after his duel with Williams driver Alex Albon. "It was a normal racing incident."
"This weekend we just had the bug. I assume it was track-specific and we'll get back to our old form in Suzuka."
