Sergio Pérez to Lewis Hamilton: "Why no penalty?"

Mexican GP veteran Sergio Pérez no longer understands the world. The current world championship runner-up wants to know why Lewis Hamilton went unpunished for an alleged offence in the Singapore GP.

Was Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton's third-place finish in Singapore all right? Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez thinks not. The 33-year-old Mexican in the service of Red Bull Racing is convinced: The Englishman should have received a penalty at the night GP.

And that's what happened: During the safety car phase because of Logan Sargeant's wall-kick, Red Bull Racing left Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez on the track while most of the other drivers took out fresh tyres. The RBR duo had started on the hard tyre compound and hoped to advance during the race by doing so.

Over time, the rollers on the Dutchman's and Mexican's cars degraded. In this way, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was able to pass Pérez, but then went off the track in the passage around turn 7. Nevertheless, he kept his position.

"Checo" Pérez immediately got on the radio and complained that the Briton had received an unfair advantage and had to give his place back.



In the end, Hamilton finished third, Pérez only eighth. Sergio has not calmed down yet: "For me it's a crystal clear thing. Lewis braked really late, that's why he got off the track, he used that to his advantage. I don't understand why he didn't get a penalty for this action. I will address that at the drivers' meeting in Japan."



On the other hand, Pérez himself received a five-second penalty, which was added to his race time but had no effect on his eighth place because his lead over Liam Lawson was big enough.



"It was nothing at all," Pérez feels about the penalty after his duel with Williams driver Alex Albon. "It was a normal racing incident."



"This weekend we just had the bug. I assume it was track-specific and we'll get back to our old form in Suzuka."





Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



