Juan Pablo Montoya: Schumacher as favourite opponent

Feliz cumpleaños, Juan Pablo Montoya - the Colombian-born, Miami-based thoroughbred racer is 48 years old. The all-rounder JPM has had a great racing career.

In 1998, Juan Pablo Montoya became Formula 3000 champion. But the last rung on the ladder before Formula 1, now called Formula 2, became a career diversions: the Colombian found no place for Formula 1.

So the natural talent from Bogotá realigned himself and switched to the CART series (today IndyCar). His team boss at the time, Chip Ganassi: "His car control was out of this world. He did things with the car on the oval that I had never seen before. Any other driver would have ended up in the wall, but not Montoya."

Juan Pablo took the series by storm: champion in his first year, Indy 500 winner in his second.



The phone rang in June 2000, Frank Williams was on the line.



"Will you drive Formula One for me?" - "I can't," Montoya replied. "I have a contract with Ganassi." - "Let me worry about that," Williams said, "all that matters to me is, do you want to drive Formula One?" - "Sure," Montoya said, and with that he was a Grand Prix driver. He debuted in the same 2011 Australian GP as eventual world champions Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso.



The rest is a piece of Formula 1 history: Montoya finished third in the World Championship in both 2002 and 2003, his favourite opponent was soon Michael Schumacher, and he also liked to tangle with his stablemate at BMW-Williams, Ralf Schumacher.



Until 2004, Juan Pablo drove for Frank Williams, then he roped himself off to McLaren, where he became so frustrated that he clashed with his stablemate Kimi Räikkönen at the 2006 USA GP in Indianapolis. After that came the split, and suddenly Montoya was a NASCAR driver. He won twice in 255 races there and finished eighth overall in the series in 2009.



Montoya said years later: "The timing wasn't right somehow. If I had lasted a little longer at McLaren, I would have been world champion. And BMW-Williams was a good team, but unfortunately Ferrari was highly superior at that stage."



In 2014, now also the winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona, the all-rounder Montoya returned to his old love IndyCar, finishing second overall in the series in 2015 and taking his second win at the Indy 500.





JPM on Ralf Schumacher: "Really, really good".

But back to Formula 1: what Montoya said about the Schumacher brothers in a Formula 1 podcast stunned. He said of Ralf Schumacher: "Ralf was very good, really very, very good. He was better than a lot of people thought he was."



"In my first test in Jerez, I couldn't keep up. It was hard work to get on the same level. Every time I got a bit closer again, he raised the bar a bit. And I always thought: 'My God, how does this guy do it?' Ralf really had great speed. But he also kept a lot to himself. The data was not as open as it is today. As far as I was concerned, he was probably of the opinion - let him see for himself how he works it out."



"The problem with Ralf was that if you managed to beat him when he was at his best, and it doesn't matter now if it was by a thousandth of a second, then he started to doubt everything he did and it spiralled down from there."



"Williams had a difficult relationship with BMW. I always sat in the Williams motorhome, Ralfs always sat in the BMW motorhome. It was like we had two teams. We should have all worked together and we could have achieved a lot more if that had worked."





JPM on Michael Schumacher: "Beyond the limit".

On Michael Schumacher, Juan Pablo says: "With Michael it went over the limit a few times, from me and from him, full drama, but it was also crazy fun, and I think people liked it too."



"We had duels, everyone just wanted to brake even later and definitely not give in, and at some point you think in the car, 'Okay, that's not going to be enough now, but you're coming off the track with me'."



"Unfortunately, we never talked in detail about our duels, which is a shame. Today, drivers exchange much more than we did back then."



In his third Grand Prix, at Interlagos in 2001, Montoya squeezed his BMW-Williams past Schumacher in the Senna-S without respect. Juan Pablo laughs: "It was of little use to me because later Jos Verstappen ran me over. But the manoeuvre against Michael was great."



Did this attack change anything in your dealings with Michael? Juan Pablo: "No. We didn't have a relationship before and we didn't have one afterwards. I don't know what he thought back then. Maybe he thought I was an idiot or this crazy guy from Colombia. He never came to me after any duel. But for me it was completely normal to mess with him. Where I came from, you had to be able to beat anyone, and I went into Formula One with that attitude."



Juan Pablo Montoya made a regular return to GP circuits before 2022: that's because his son Sebastián competes in Formula 3 in the supporting programme. In 2023, the 18-year-old finished 16th overall.