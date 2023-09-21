Peter Bayer (AlphaTauri): "Cautiously optimistic".

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer talks about his new job at the head of the Faenza-based racing team, the future team name, the choice of riders and money.

Since the Austrian GP, Peter Bayer from Vorarlberg has been on the job as the new CEO of Scuderia AlphaTauri. The former FIA Secretary General for Sport is to realign the second Red Bull team and make it fit for the future.

What the Austrian has achieved so far and how things will continue at the sister team of the world champion squad Red Bull Racing, Bayer explained in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

How did you settle in at the team, how was the change of sides from regulator to competitor?

It was made very easy for me because Franz (long-term team boss Tost, note) opened the door for me and took me to all the appointments. I even sit in his office. (Smiles) We live in symbiosis, so to speak, and I try not to get on his nerves. In addition, we have great support from Salzburg from Oliver Mintzlaff, his team, the shareholders and of course from Red Bull Racing.

What will happen next?

We have already made a lot of progress in a short time. My focus is clearly on 2024, so I had a free hand to prepare. Apart from the technical update that was brought in Singapore, we spent time on team development, team identity, new logo, etc. The start has been successful for me. The start has been successful for me.

The confirmation from the shareholders Mateschitz Jr. and Yoovidhya that the team is not for sale must also have had a calming effect?

It was enormously important in the phase of consolidation, especially for the nervous employees. This commitment was very meaningful. We are a full part of the family.

Is a budget increase including more staff planned or possible for 2024?

The big teams have to save in order to stay under the budget limit. We have the advantage, so to speak, of still having room to manoeuvre because we have leaner structures. There have already been thoughts of bringing in new technical staff, especially in the areas of aerodynamics, vehicle performance and strategy. The focus will probably be in England, because that's where most of the top people with Formula 1 know-how are. There will certainly be investments there. We want to increase the budget in three ways - via Red Bull as the parent company, via the prize money if we can position ourselves even better this time, and of course via new sponsors.

Where will the budget cap be in 2024?

After this year's 138 million dollars, I expect a significant increase for inflation reasons, so to well over 140 million according to international inflation forecasts.

Laurent Mekies, the sports director who switched from Ferrari to AlphaTauri, can't get involved yet?

No, he starts in January 2024. We will have a very open relationship and want to cultivate a new style.

What will AlphaTauri be called from 2024?

I can only reveal so much at the moment, that we will clearly be based on the parent brand Red Bull. The new name and logo have been decided. The announcement is being planned. I have to clarify that AlphaTauri will remain as a fashion brand, but their further involvement in Formula 1 is still being clarified.

Is there any truth to the rumours of a link with the Hugo Boss fashion brand?

Hugo Boss announced that they wanted to get more involved in Formula 1. As a result, several teams came knocking, not only Aston Martin and us. With our communicated new start, many doors have opened for us. We are very optimistic about having some new partners. With all due caution, the economic omens are good.

On the drivers. Liam Lawson, who came abruptly to make his racing debut, must have done well? How about Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda and the Formula 2 youngsters?

I can confirm that Liam did a super job. He's working brilliantly with the engineers. He is due to finish Super Formula in Japan (end of October, note), where he is currently second. We hope that Daniel will be ready for Qatar at the beginning of October, at the latest in Austin. I am cautiously optimistic about that. We have a clear idea for 2024, the decision will be made in the next few days. In Mexico, Formula 2 driver Isack Hadjar will contest the first free practice. He would also be our substitute in Mexico because Liam is driving in Japan. In addition, after the problem in Monza, Yuki's engine will probably be changed before this race.