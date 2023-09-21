Red Bull Racing: No defeat until the end of the season?

In Singapore, Red Bull Racing's winning streak came to an end, with Ferrari star Carlos Sainz winning the GP. He can imagine that the team from Milton Keynes will now once again take victory after victory.

The first 14 Grands Prix of the current season were each won by a driver from the Red Bull Racing team. In Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, Sergio Pérez crossed the finish line first, with Max Verstappen taking the remaining victories. The night race in Singapore brought the turning point, as the Dutchman and the Mexican had to settle for 5th and 8th places. The race was won by Ferrari star Carlos Sainz.

The Spaniard, however, does not expect to win any more races this year. About his triumph he said: "Of course it fills me with pride that the team and I were able to take the victory. Because Red Bull Racing was racing at such a high level that at times it seemed impossible to beat them."

"Of course it was great to turn the tide in Singapore, and then in that way - that feels great. But I wouldn't be surprised if Red Bull Racing wins the rest of the races again this year," added the 29-year-old.

Sainz knows that his team still needs to improve. "The car is not yet as good in some areas as in others. On some tracks like Monza or Singapore it handled well, but on other tracks like Silverstone or Zandvoort it was really hard to drive. It's still tricky to find a good set-up and we keep working hard to get the right set-up, which we probably haven't quite managed yet."

That's why he continues to try a lot on each race weekend, and the recent success proves him right, the Madrid racer stressed. "We are still able to find small improvements in pace," he explained proudly.

World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22. ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



