Lewis Hamilton on opponents: "Beautiful to watch"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Lewis Hamilton took to the podium in Singapore for the first time since his home race at Silverstone. The seven-time world champion finished third and was delighted with his strong performance on the demanding street circuit. In Japan, however, the 103-time GP winner is again expecting more headwind from Red Bull Racing.
The world champion team did not score more than 14 points in the night race thanks to Max Verstappen's 5th and Sergio Pérez's 8th place. But on the Suzuka circuit, the world championship leaders can expect a track with completely different characteristics to the street circuit. This is another reason why Hamilton remains cautious with his forecast.
Asked if he believed Red Bull Racing would return, the 38-year-old said, "I think if they're not going to be 30 seconds ahead like they have been in the past, then something can't be right." And he praised, "They had a difficult weekend last time, but here their car should be phenomenal."
"They've been incredibly strong all year and have been able to excel on pretty much every track," Hamilton added. It's usually so nice to watch them do their laps here. The whole team and also the drivers are doing an unbelievably good job with the package they have. I'm excited to see how everything will go. Of course, I hope that we will be closer and that they won't manage to take the 30-second lead again," added the current WRC third-placed.
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22. ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04. Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5