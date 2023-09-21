Lewis Hamilton on opponents: "Beautiful to watch"

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton finished ahead of champion Max Verstappen in Singapore. In Japan, however, he expects another strong performance from his opponents. And he does not spare praise for Red Bull Racing.

Lewis Hamilton took to the podium in Singapore for the first time since his home race at Silverstone. The seven-time world champion finished third and was delighted with his strong performance on the demanding street circuit. In Japan, however, the 103-time GP winner is again expecting more headwind from Red Bull Racing.

The world champion team did not score more than 14 points in the night race thanks to Max Verstappen's 5th and Sergio Pérez's 8th place. But on the Suzuka circuit, the world championship leaders can expect a track with completely different characteristics to the street circuit. This is another reason why Hamilton remains cautious with his forecast.

Asked if he believed Red Bull Racing would return, the 38-year-old said, "I think if they're not going to be 30 seconds ahead like they have been in the past, then something can't be right." And he praised, "They had a difficult weekend last time, but here their car should be phenomenal."

"They've been incredibly strong all year and have been able to excel on pretty much every track," Hamilton added. It's usually so nice to watch them do their laps here. The whole team and also the drivers are doing an unbelievably good job with the package they have. I'm excited to see how everything will go. Of course, I hope that we will be closer and that they won't manage to take the 30-second lead again," added the current WRC third-placed.

World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22. ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



