Charles Leclerc: "Hope for a good surprise".
The Ferrari team put in a good performance at Monza and Singapore on two very different tracks. At the home race in Italy, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished third and fourth respectively. The night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit was won by the Spaniard, while his teammate from Monte Carlo finished fourth.
Nevertheless, Leclerc does not want to assume a strong performance at the upcoming race in Suzuka. The five-time GP winner says in response to the question: "This year, it is difficult to predict the performance of every team. Because this year the balance of power varies from track to track. We didn't expect Red Bull Racing to struggle so much in Singapore, and we didn't expect to do so well there."
"But I hope we will have a good surprise here," adds the 25-year-old, but qualifies in the same breath: "Nevertheless, we expect Red Bull Racing to be up front and there will be a close battle behind them between us, Mercedes and McLaren. It's been like that all year and every hundredth of a second counts, so it's hard to say whether we'll end up at the front or the back of this chasing pack. But of course we will do our best to be Best of the Rest."
The fact that the team from Maranello has a better understanding of this year's GP racer gives hope. Leclerc says: "Since Zandvoort we have made progress there, because there we tested a few things that were helpful for the whole team. That's also very important in terms of future development."
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22. ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04. Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5