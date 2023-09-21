Charles Leclerc: "Hope for a good surprise".

Although Ferrari won the race in Singapore and had a good showing in Monza before that, Charles Leclerc remains cautious about the chances of success in Suzuka.

The Ferrari team put in a good performance at Monza and Singapore on two very different tracks. At the home race in Italy, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished third and fourth respectively. The night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit was won by the Spaniard, while his teammate from Monte Carlo finished fourth.

Nevertheless, Leclerc does not want to assume a strong performance at the upcoming race in Suzuka. The five-time GP winner says in response to the question: "This year, it is difficult to predict the performance of every team. Because this year the balance of power varies from track to track. We didn't expect Red Bull Racing to struggle so much in Singapore, and we didn't expect to do so well there."

"But I hope we will have a good surprise here," adds the 25-year-old, but qualifies in the same breath: "Nevertheless, we expect Red Bull Racing to be up front and there will be a close battle behind them between us, Mercedes and McLaren. It's been like that all year and every hundredth of a second counts, so it's hard to say whether we'll end up at the front or the back of this chasing pack. But of course we will do our best to be Best of the Rest."

The fact that the team from Maranello has a better understanding of this year's GP racer gives hope. Leclerc says: "Since Zandvoort we have made progress there, because there we tested a few things that were helpful for the whole team. That's also very important in terms of future development."

World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22. ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



