Max Verstappen: "Then you're not a real fan".

Max Verstappen doesn't give much thought to whether his dominance is bad for the sport. For the Dutchman, one thing is certain: anyone who doesn't appreciate the performance of Red Bull Racing is not a true fan.

For Max Verstappen, the GP weekend in Singapore did not go according to plan. Already on Saturday, there was the first bitter pill for the Dutchman, who did not make it past Q2. He had to start from 11th place on the grid and predicted before the start that a tough race awaited him on the overtaking-hostile track.

Nevertheless, he fought hard as usual to get to the front and in the end the Red Bull Racing star crossed the finish line in fifth place. The fact that this brought his winning streak to an end after ten GP triumphs interested the defending champion as little as the question of whether his defeat was what the sport needed. After all, in the past 26 Formula One races, it was only the second time that a Red Bull Racing star did not stand on the highest podium.

"Honestly, I don't care at all if the sport needs it, we got beaten very clearly and I don't care if it was good for Formula One. I don't think it was necessarily bad the way we dominated, we were just better than everyone else. If you don't appreciate that, then you're not a real fan," Verstappen insisted.

He said he was able to take the defeat so lightly because his own performance was not good enough. "Others did a better job and deserved to win," the 47-time GP winner insisted. "They shouldn't win just because certain people say it's boring when we triumph."

World championship standings (after 15 of 22 grand prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02. Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22. ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



