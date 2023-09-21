Nico Hülkenberg on Suzuka: "Top of my list".

Nico Hülkenberg is looking forward to his first GP appearance in Suzuka since 2019. The German knows what is important on the traditional Japanese circuit. And he explains why he expects a difficult weekend.

The last outing on the Suzuka circuit initially went well for Nico Hülkenberg. The German, who was still in the service of the Renault team at the time, finished tenth, but ten days after the race he was disqualified because his team used a brake balance system that was deemed illegal. "That didn't go so well here last time," he recalls.

Nevertheless, the Japanese track is highly rated in the Mie prefecture. Hülkenberg enthuses: "It's a cool place and a fun track. It's high on the list of my favourite circuits. It's always exciting here and it's also nice to spend a few days here." He had also spent time in Tokyo before the trip to Suzuka, revealing.

"I think we were all there, but I still didn't see many familiar faces from Formula One. There's not much time between races, but Tokyo is always worth a trip," commented the Emmerich resident, who is not expecting an easy game with a view to the race: "Last week we had one of our stronger race weekends in Singapore, here we can expect a completely different track characteristic and I think that will be a challenge for us."

Asked about the recipe for success to set a good lap in Suzuka, Hülkenberg described, "You have to be fast here and link the different sectors well. Good car balance is important because there are a lot of direction changes here. It's a fast, fluid track and I guess in the end it's about how much grip you can find."

World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints).

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02. Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



