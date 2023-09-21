Nico Hülkenberg on Suzuka: "Top of my list".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The last outing on the Suzuka circuit initially went well for Nico Hülkenberg. The German, who was still in the service of the Renault team at the time, finished tenth, but ten days after the race he was disqualified because his team used a brake balance system that was deemed illegal. "That didn't go so well here last time," he recalls.
Nevertheless, the Japanese track is highly rated in the Mie prefecture. Hülkenberg enthuses: "It's a cool place and a fun track. It's high on the list of my favourite circuits. It's always exciting here and it's also nice to spend a few days here." He had also spent time in Tokyo before the trip to Suzuka, revealing.
"I think we were all there, but I still didn't see many familiar faces from Formula One. There's not much time between races, but Tokyo is always worth a trip," commented the Emmerich resident, who is not expecting an easy game with a view to the race: "Last week we had one of our stronger race weekends in Singapore, here we can expect a completely different track characteristic and I think that will be a challenge for us."
Asked about the recipe for success to set a good lap in Suzuka, Hülkenberg described, "You have to be fast here and link the different sectors well. Good car balance is important because there are a lot of direction changes here. It's a fast, fluid track and I guess in the end it's about how much grip you can find."
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints).
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02. Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5