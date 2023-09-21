Fernando Alonso: "Not frustrated at all".
The 2023 season started better than expected for Fernando Alonso. The two-time world champion switched from Alpine to Aston Martin and made the podium eight times in the first eight races. Since then, he has only been on the podium once: At Zandvoort, he celebrated second place and secured the extra point for the fastest race lap.
But in the balance of power, the team from Silverstone is no longer the first pursuer of Red Bull Racing, as even the ambitious Asturian knows. "At the beginning of the year we had a fast car, but we said at the beginning that it would be difficult to keep up with our main opponents during the year," he said.
"Because they are big organisations and top teams. So it was to be expected that Ferrari and Mercedes would find our pace and even be able to pass us," added the 42-year-old, who also listed, "With Mercedes it didn't take too long for them to catch up, with Ferrari it took a bit longer and McLaren is now also very strong. We have to accept that off the track we have to improve in terms of development."
However, Alonso affirmed that it was not frustrating. "I am not frustrated at all. I am very happy with the project and even with the difficult races like Singapore or Monza, all our meetings are very productive," he stressed.
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02. Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5