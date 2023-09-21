Fernando Alonso: "Not frustrated at all".

Fernando Alonso failed to score points for the first time this year in Singapore. The fact that his team has slackened off in the course of the season compared to the top is not a big surprise for him, he affirms.

The 2023 season started better than expected for Fernando Alonso. The two-time world champion switched from Alpine to Aston Martin and made the podium eight times in the first eight races. Since then, he has only been on the podium once: At Zandvoort, he celebrated second place and secured the extra point for the fastest race lap.

But in the balance of power, the team from Silverstone is no longer the first pursuer of Red Bull Racing, as even the ambitious Asturian knows. "At the beginning of the year we had a fast car, but we said at the beginning that it would be difficult to keep up with our main opponents during the year," he said.

"Because they are big organisations and top teams. So it was to be expected that Ferrari and Mercedes would find our pace and even be able to pass us," added the 42-year-old, who also listed, "With Mercedes it didn't take too long for them to catch up, with Ferrari it took a bit longer and McLaren is now also very strong. We have to accept that off the track we have to improve in terms of development."

However, Alonso affirmed that it was not frustrating. "I am not frustrated at all. I am very happy with the project and even with the difficult races like Singapore or Monza, all our meetings are very productive," he stressed.

