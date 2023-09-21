Sebastian Vettel: Special commitment in Suzuka

Almost all GP stars met on Thursday afternoon in the second curve of the Suzuka Circuit for a special meeting. The invitation had been sent out by Sebastian Vettel, who is working with insect hotels for more biodiversity.

A few small wooden constructions stand on the inside of the second curve of the Suzuka Circuit. They were set up by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who is promoting more biodiversity with his "Racing for Biodiversity" project as part of the Japan GP. An insect hotel was set up for each team, plus one as a "role model", as Vettel explained.

He has been in Japan since last Sunday, building the constructions with his team of six, the materials were purchased in local hardware stores, everything was done by hand during the construction, as Vettel proudly explains. "We didn't use any power saws."

Back in May, he presented the project to Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali, who personally went to the second corner for the inauguration of the insect hotels, as did most of the GP stars (only Kevin Magnussen was not there) and some team officials, as well as several photographers and journalists. The drivers helped to fill the insect hotels and also signed the little houses.

To draw attention to the project, the curbs of the second corner, which was renamed "Buzzin' Corner", were painted in the colours of the bees - yellow and black. Vettel will not miss the opportunity to watch the GP himself on Sunday. He will not do so from the paddock, but from the C grandstand, which is opposite the insect houses.

"We painted the kerbs with yellow and black paint because they are the bees' colours, and bees are great ambassadors for biodiversity. We are seeing a decline in species, we are in the middle of a species extinction, so it is really important that we show that we can all make a difference. We've created a little habitat here, but the main thing is to preserve species and stop the loss of biodiversity," the 36-year-old explained.

"It's nice to see so many riders and people from the paddock supporting this. We've built these insect hotels, it's been fun and we've equipped them to give insects of all kinds a place to nest and live. It might have a small impact here, you'll see in a month or a year," Vettel added.

And why in Japan? "There are many reasons, one of them is that it is a place close to my heart. I love racing here, I experienced so much support here and you can see it today, on a Thursday, that people are sitting here even though there are no race cars on the track today. I love the track and I'm sure it won't be easy this weekend because I miss sitting in the car and here even more than anywhere else. Because I love this place so much we wanted to start a project here that hopefully will pick up speed and be implemented in many places," said the GP veteran.

