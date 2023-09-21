George Russell crash: "It won't happen again!"
On the night of Singapore, many fans were no longer on the edge of their seats: Shortly before the end, Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari led ahead of Lando Norris in the McLaren, but the fastest man on the track was the advancing George Russell in the Mercedes.
Then events came thick and fast: On the last lap, first Norris clipped the wall at the entrance to turn 10, then Russell too, which was enough to crack the suspension on the Mercedes, and George slid straight into the track barrier - out instead of podium.
In the paddock of the Suzuka Circuit, the winner of the 2022 São Paulo GP speaks openly about what was going on inside him: "There are ups and downs in every driver's career. I overcame some tricky situations in the past and that helps me today when I have to digest such a low blow."
"It takes me 24 to 36 hours each time to get over something like that, at the same time I always try to learn something from the difficult moments."
"Of course it bugged me, a bit as much as my accident in Imola 2020 when I slid off the track behind the safety car."
"Singapore was tough because it was a long race that drained me, an emotional rollercoaster - falling behind at the start, then catching up, hoping for a podium, then the incident."
"It was very disappointing to end the day like that. But at the end of the day, I'm here to have a say in winning and in the world championship title, and I maintain - if we race at the front, something like that won't happen to me."
"What I was pleased about: How Shov (Andrew Shovlin, the chief engineer of Mercedes' GP racing team, M.B.) comforted me. 'Look,' he said, 'don't worry about it, because it's only because you did such a great job all weekend that you were in this position in the first place.'"
"And he's right. We did a great job as a team in Singapore, and when you're driving on the limit every second, things like this can happen."
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5