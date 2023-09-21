George Russell crash: "It won't happen again!"

In the thrilling Singapore Grand Prix, George Russell was on his way to third place, then he put his Mercedes into a wall. In Japan, the Englishman says of the crash: "As bitter as my accident in Imola 2020."

On the night of Singapore, many fans were no longer on the edge of their seats: Shortly before the end, Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari led ahead of Lando Norris in the McLaren, but the fastest man on the track was the advancing George Russell in the Mercedes.

Then events came thick and fast: On the last lap, first Norris clipped the wall at the entrance to turn 10, then Russell too, which was enough to crack the suspension on the Mercedes, and George slid straight into the track barrier - out instead of podium.

In the paddock of the Suzuka Circuit, the winner of the 2022 São Paulo GP speaks openly about what was going on inside him: "There are ups and downs in every driver's career. I overcame some tricky situations in the past and that helps me today when I have to digest such a low blow."

"It takes me 24 to 36 hours each time to get over something like that, at the same time I always try to learn something from the difficult moments."

"Of course it bugged me, a bit as much as my accident in Imola 2020 when I slid off the track behind the safety car."



"Singapore was tough because it was a long race that drained me, an emotional rollercoaster - falling behind at the start, then catching up, hoping for a podium, then the incident."



"It was very disappointing to end the day like that. But at the end of the day, I'm here to have a say in winning and in the world championship title, and I maintain - if we race at the front, something like that won't happen to me."



"What I was pleased about: How Shov (Andrew Shovlin, the chief engineer of Mercedes' GP racing team, M.B.) comforted me. 'Look,' he said, 'don't worry about it, because it's only because you did such a great job all weekend that you were in this position in the first place.'"



"And he's right. We did a great job as a team in Singapore, and when you're driving on the limit every second, things like this can happen."





Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



