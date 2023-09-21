Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) out: "Don't force anything".

After a violent accident in the final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix, Lance Stroll decided not to take part in the race. In Japan, the Canadian now explains in detail why he made this decision.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll wrecked his race car in Singapore qualifying. On Sunday morning, team boss Mike Krack announced: "We have decided that Lance will not take part in the night GP." This was despite the fact that Stroll had been cleared to start by the race doctors.

In the paddock of the Suzuka Circuit, the current ninth in the World Championship is now talking about how he really felt. The 24-year-old Canadian says: "Waking up on Sunday morning after the crash was not a nice feeling. My whole body felt like it had been put through the wringer. Yes, I was cleared by the doctors, but I didn't feel up to riding the most physically demanding race of the year in that condition."

"We did the full procedure at the track hospital to detect any concussion. It actually looked good after the crash and the doctors said, 'See how you feel later and decide on Sunday morning'." But the night after the crash I still felt the impact in all my bones."

"I should have started from the back of the grid after retiring in the first qualifying segment. In a race as eventful as Singapore, there is always the prospect that you can still score some points. And if I had felt better, that would have been my plan. But I thought - better to recover completely and then come back fit in Japan than to force something. Racing in Singapore, it just didn't feel right."





Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5