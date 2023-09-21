Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) out: "Don't force anything".
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll wrecked his race car in Singapore qualifying. On Sunday morning, team boss Mike Krack announced: "We have decided that Lance will not take part in the night GP." This was despite the fact that Stroll had been cleared to start by the race doctors.
In the paddock of the Suzuka Circuit, the current ninth in the World Championship is now talking about how he really felt. The 24-year-old Canadian says: "Waking up on Sunday morning after the crash was not a nice feeling. My whole body felt like it had been put through the wringer. Yes, I was cleared by the doctors, but I didn't feel up to riding the most physically demanding race of the year in that condition."
"We did the full procedure at the track hospital to detect any concussion. It actually looked good after the crash and the doctors said, 'See how you feel later and decide on Sunday morning'." But the night after the crash I still felt the impact in all my bones."
"I should have started from the back of the grid after retiring in the first qualifying segment. In a race as eventful as Singapore, there is always the prospect that you can still score some points. And if I had felt better, that would have been my plan. But I thought - better to recover completely and then come back fit in Japan than to force something. Racing in Singapore, it just didn't feel right."
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5