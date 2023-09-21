Lando Norris on Max Verstappen: "Tougher penalties".

In Singapore, the rules officials looked at three potential offences by world champion Max Verstappen. But the Dutchman got away with two warnings. Lando Norris doesn't think that's right.

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen described his final practice in Singapore as "shocking". His car was never in tune with the difficult Singapore track, Max had to call it a day after Q2 in eleventh place.

Verstappen then had to appear before the race stewards to explain himself to Garry Connelly (Australia), Matteo Perini and Tonio Liuzzi (Italy) and Paul Ng (Singapore) on three occasions: Waiting too long before setting off at the exit of the pit lane, holding up Yuki Tsunoda, getting in the way of Williams driver Logan Sargeant.

But the Dutchman could breathe a sigh of relief: none of the three cases led to a demotion on the grid, there were only two warnings.

In the case of the pit lane exit, the regulators concluded: "Although the driver did not gain any advantage from this behaviour, he waited for an unusually long time at the traffic lights, which could have had a potentially negative effect on his opponents. Hence a warning."

Tsunoda also receives a yellow card for being held up. The FIA commissioners reprimanded that the team also had a duty to warn the driver of approaching traffic. Hence a fine of 5000 euros for Red Bull Racing. As for the traffic jam before the last corner, there was no penalty. Even Logan Sargeant said Max had done everything he could to pull over.



In a media round in Suzuka, McLaren driver Lando Norris, second in the Singapore GP behind Carlos Sainz, says: "I have to be a bit careful what I say because I don't want to start another controversy here. But Max's manoeuvre against Tsunoda in particular was worthy of a penalty in my opinion."



"It's quite simple - Verstappen got in the way of an opponent. It's up to the drivers to prevent situations like that. If you have nothing else to do on a run-out lap, you can take a look in the rear-view mirror. Obviously, some pilots have a hard time with that."



This season, Charles Leclerc in Monaco and Pierre Gasly in Spain, for example, have had to accept demotions on the grid for similar offences, usually by three places.





Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5







