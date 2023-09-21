Lando Norris on Max Verstappen: "Tougher penalties".
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen described his final practice in Singapore as "shocking". His car was never in tune with the difficult Singapore track, Max had to call it a day after Q2 in eleventh place.
Verstappen then had to appear before the race stewards to explain himself to Garry Connelly (Australia), Matteo Perini and Tonio Liuzzi (Italy) and Paul Ng (Singapore) on three occasions: Waiting too long before setting off at the exit of the pit lane, holding up Yuki Tsunoda, getting in the way of Williams driver Logan Sargeant.
But the Dutchman could breathe a sigh of relief: none of the three cases led to a demotion on the grid, there were only two warnings.
In the case of the pit lane exit, the regulators concluded: "Although the driver did not gain any advantage from this behaviour, he waited for an unusually long time at the traffic lights, which could have had a potentially negative effect on his opponents. Hence a warning."
Tsunoda also receives a yellow card for being held up. The FIA commissioners reprimanded that the team also had a duty to warn the driver of approaching traffic. Hence a fine of 5000 euros for Red Bull Racing. As for the traffic jam before the last corner, there was no penalty. Even Logan Sargeant said Max had done everything he could to pull over.
In a media round in Suzuka, McLaren driver Lando Norris, second in the Singapore GP behind Carlos Sainz, says: "I have to be a bit careful what I say because I don't want to start another controversy here. But Max's manoeuvre against Tsunoda in particular was worthy of a penalty in my opinion."
"It's quite simple - Verstappen got in the way of an opponent. It's up to the drivers to prevent situations like that. If you have nothing else to do on a run-out lap, you can take a look in the rear-view mirror. Obviously, some pilots have a hard time with that."
This season, Charles Leclerc in Monaco and Pierre Gasly in Spain, for example, have had to accept demotions on the grid for similar offences, usually by three places.
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5