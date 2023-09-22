Practice 1 Suzuka: Max Verstappen top again

After the difficult weekend in Singapore, Max Verstappen demonstrated his superiority again in the first free practice in Suzuka. He stayed more than six tenths faster than the rest of the field.

Only a few days after the Singapore GP, the Formula 1 stars were allowed to accelerate on the Suzuka Circuit. The asphalt of the traditional Japanese circuit had heated up to 36.8 degrees Celsius, the outside temperature was 27.6 degrees when Max Verstappen took to the track first. With 1:33.719 min, the defending champion also set the first lap time of the weekend. He soon improved the best time to 1:33.354 min.

All the drivers were allowed to use two extra sets of tyres in the first and second practice sessions, which Pirelli provided for testing purposes. This meant that each rider had six sets of tyres instead of the usual four. Several drivers chose the test tyres for the first outing: Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, George Russell, Liam Lawson, Kevin Magnussen, Logan Sargeant, Alex Albon, Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda and Lewis Hamilton were on the unmarked test rubber.

Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez and Nico Hülkenberg did the first laps on the hard tyres, while Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou were on the medium tyres. Verstappen and Pérez switched to the test tyres after five laps, while Alonso had the medium-hard compound on the car after five laps.

Verstappen used the test tyres to set a new benchmark of 1:32.597 minutes, with Pérez, Piastri, Norris, Alonso, Russell, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton and Bottas behind him in the other top 10 positions. Hülkenberg, Ocon, Zhou, Magnussen, Gasly, Lawson, Sargeant, Albon and Stroll followed in the other positions after the first 15 minutes.

Verstappen was also ahead at the halfway point, the Dutchman having improved his best time to 1:32.442 min. Pérez, Alonso, Hülkenberg, Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Stroll, Gasly and Lawson took the other top 10 positions. A little later, the world champion switched to the soft tyres and set a lap time of 1:31.647 min on the asphalt. This was 1.396 sec faster than his team-mate, who was second fastest at that point.

The Ferrari drivers did the same and slipped in between the Red Bull Racing duo. Nevertheless, Sainz, who was the faster of the two teammates in the red racers, was still 0.626 sec off Verstappen's time. For Leclerc, who was running with a new underbody, the gap was still just under a second.

20 minutes before the end of the session, Lawson reported light rain on his visor. But for the time being, the GP stars were able to continue on the slicks. In the last minutes the rain intensified, nevertheless the GP stars were able to improve further on the slicks. The Mercedes drivers refrained from going out on the soft tyres. Accordingly, the star drivers were far down the timesheets.

Norris and Piastri, on the other hand, used the last few minutes to make their mark. Norris finished with the third fastest lap, Piastri was seventh fastest in the end. Local hero Tsunoda, who was the fifth fastest driver in the field at the end, was the cause for jubilation.

1st practice, Singapore

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927

05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482

13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184