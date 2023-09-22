Max Verstappen: First triumph already before the GP start

In Singapore, Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen had to settle for fifth place, but in Japan, the defending champion had his first victory to celebrate before the race weekend even started. The two-time champion teamed up with his teammate Sergio Pérez against the AlphaTauri duo of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson.

The competition took place as part of the "(Un)serious Race Series" at the Ariake Stadium in Tokyo. The four GP stars were pitted against each other in so-called "Kei Trucks", small Japanese pick-up trucks, and had to prove themselves in various competitions... In the end, the Red Bull Racing drivers were the beaming winners.

Verstappen said afterwards: "Driving the Kei Trucks was fun. However, I haven't quite found the DRS yet. It was good preparation for the race this weekend." And Pérez added with a laugh, "It was a fun day. It's great to be part of the Red Bull family as we get to do a lot of crazy events around the world, but I never expected to do this challenge here in Tokyo. I just wish the Kei trucks had more downforce."

Local hero Tsunoda revealed, "When I was 18, I drove kei trucks a few times. My grandfather had one for gardening. The truck was the perfect size, fit perfectly and was fun to drive." Lawson described, "The highlight was the race at the end when I had to stack some boxes. On the way back, Yuki aggressively steered into a corner. I wasn't prepared for that and I fell on top of him, shifting into neutral in the process."

1st practice, Singapore

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927

05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482

13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184