Max Verstappen: First triumph already before the GP start
In Singapore, Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen had to settle for fifth place, but in Japan, the defending champion had his first victory to celebrate before the race weekend even started. The two-time champion teamed up with his teammate Sergio Pérez against the AlphaTauri duo of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson.
The competition took place as part of the "(Un)serious Race Series" at the Ariake Stadium in Tokyo. The four GP stars were pitted against each other in so-called "Kei Trucks", small Japanese pick-up trucks, and had to prove themselves in various competitions... In the end, the Red Bull Racing drivers were the beaming winners.
Verstappen said afterwards: "Driving the Kei Trucks was fun. However, I haven't quite found the DRS yet. It was good preparation for the race this weekend." And Pérez added with a laugh, "It was a fun day. It's great to be part of the Red Bull family as we get to do a lot of crazy events around the world, but I never expected to do this challenge here in Tokyo. I just wish the Kei trucks had more downforce."
Local hero Tsunoda revealed, "When I was 18, I drove kei trucks a few times. My grandfather had one for gardening. The truck was the perfect size, fit perfectly and was fun to drive." Lawson described, "The highlight was the race at the end when I had to stack some boxes. On the way back, Yuki aggressively steered into a corner. I wasn't prepared for that and I fell on top of him, shifting into neutral in the process."
