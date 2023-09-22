Oscar Piastri (McLaren): Advice from Mark Webber

McLaren star Oscar Piastri spoke in Suzuka about his contract extension and his first GP appearance on the traditional Japanese circuit. And he revealed what advice he got from his manager Mark Webber.

Shortly before the start of the Japan weekend, McLaren announced that they had agreed on a two-year contract extension with Oscar Piastri. And because the young Australian already had an agreement up to and including 2024, he will remain on board with the traditional British racing team until at least the end of 2026.

The 22-year-old Formula 1 rookie commented in Suzuka: "I am of course very happy that the contract extension has already been announced. We had already agreed for next year and the fact that we will now continue until 2026 is exciting. I am very happy that my future in Papaya Orange is secured."

"It's always nice to have some security," Piastri added. "It made sense for me to extend the agreement and I guess it also made sense for the team that we continue working together because it provides some consistency. It creates confidence for all of us."

For the race weekend in Japan, there was a tip of the hat from GP veteran Mark Webber, who is the young GP star's manager. Piastri recounted, "He said to prepare my neck for the first sector, that was his first advice to me. Of course, there are many factors at play here, and this is one of them. The wind is also not to be disregarded, we are in for a long race and there are many corners where the tyres are heavily challenged. There are many factors for success, but I think the neck is one of the important ones."

1st practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927

05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482

13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184