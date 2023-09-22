Oscar Piastri (McLaren): Advice from Mark Webber
Shortly before the start of the Japan weekend, McLaren announced that they had agreed on a two-year contract extension with Oscar Piastri. And because the young Australian already had an agreement up to and including 2024, he will remain on board with the traditional British racing team until at least the end of 2026.
The 22-year-old Formula 1 rookie commented in Suzuka: "I am of course very happy that the contract extension has already been announced. We had already agreed for next year and the fact that we will now continue until 2026 is exciting. I am very happy that my future in Papaya Orange is secured."
"It's always nice to have some security," Piastri added. "It made sense for me to extend the agreement and I guess it also made sense for the team that we continue working together because it provides some consistency. It creates confidence for all of us."
For the race weekend in Japan, there was a tip of the hat from GP veteran Mark Webber, who is the young GP star's manager. Piastri recounted, "He said to prepare my neck for the first sector, that was his first advice to me. Of course, there are many factors at play here, and this is one of them. The wind is also not to be disregarded, we are in for a long race and there are many corners where the tyres are heavily challenged. There are many factors for success, but I think the neck is one of the important ones."
1st practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927
05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066
08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393
11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482
13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801
15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184