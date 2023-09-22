Sergio Pérez: Confidence after simulator session

Sergio Pérez was confident about his own competitiveness in Suzuka after a difficult race weekend in Singapore. However, the Mexican's start to the weekend was subdued.

In Singapore, Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez had their hands full keeping their GP racers on the track. The two Red Bull Racing stars, who until the night race on the street circuit had claimed all the victories so far this season, failed to make it into Q3 in qualifying on Saturday.

In the race, too, they had to concede the top positions to the competition, with the world championship leader doing better in fifth than the Mexican, who had to settle for eighth place and four fresh world championship points. Looking back, the Guadalajara racer explains, "I think we were a little more competitive in the race than in final practice, but still we weren't that good compared to the opposition."

That it would be difficult had already become apparent in the simulator, as Pérez reveals: "The drive in Singapore already felt bad in the simulator." The preparation for the race weekend in Japan, on the other hand, was promising. Pérez comments, "It felt good, so I hope we can confirm that on track."

He sees no reason why his team should not regain its old strength on the Japanese rollercoaster, the current World Championship runner-up emphasised confidently. "We still don't fully understand why it was so difficult in Singapore, but this track here is completely different. So I don't see why we shouldn't be strong. In fact, this should be one of the best tracks for us this year."

The start to the race weekend was rather subdued for Pérez. The six-time GP winner, who was running a different car set-up to his teammate, failed to get past eleventh place in the first practice session because he couldn't get the tyres up to temperature. Verstappen, on the other hand, set the fastest lap and was more than six tenths faster than all the other GP drivers.

1st practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927

05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482

13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184