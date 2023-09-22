Mick Schumacher: Alpine team boss confirms talks
The question of what will happen to Mick Schumacher has been on the minds of fans and reporters for some time. The German, who has switched to the Mercedes bench after two years in the Haas racer, makes no secret of the fact that his greatest wish is to return to the Formula 1 grid.
But things are currently not looking good for the 24-year-old, who is left with fewer and fewer options. Now that the Alfa Romeo team has confirmed its driver pairing for next year - Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas will stay on board - only Williams remains as a possible supplier. But the interest in signing Mick seems to be limited at the traditional British team.
In Singapore, there was speculation about a possible move of the 43-time GP participant to the prototype category of the World Sports Car Championship. The rumour of a corresponding offer from Alpine was discussed at the FIA press conference at the Suzuka Circuit. And Bruno Famin, vice-president of Alpine Motorsport and interim boss at the French company, confirmed that talks were being held with Schumacher.
Famin explained: "It is true that we are talking to Mick about the possibility of participating in our endurance programme with the A424. It would be a good opportunity for both parties, but at the moment we are just talking. Hopefully we will organise a test soon."
Schumacher could also keep the reserve role in Formula 1, as Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff confirmed. "If his commitment with another manufacturer allows him to be a reserve driver with us, then of course we will keep him," the Austrian clarified.
