FP2 Suzuka: Max Verstappen in front, Gasly crashes

Max Verstappen was also the measure of all things in the second practice session at the Suzuka Circuit - both on a fast lap and in race trim. The session ended with a red flag, which was brought out by Pierre Gasly.

The second free practice session at the Suzuka Circuit took place on a dry track and with an outside temperature of around 28 degrees Celsius. The asphalt of the Japanese track had heated up to 39 degrees when the lights at the end of the pit lane turned green and Max Verstappen opened the second session of the day.

As the drivers had two sets more than usual because of the prototype tyres, the defending champion did not stay alone for long. The Red Bull Racing star was again on the road with the new underbody, which had already been tested in Singapore but then unscrewed again. His team-mate Sergio Pérez was also allowed to try out the new underbody again. In the first practice session, the Mexican's company car was still equipped with the old version.

The Ferrari drivers also came out with a new underbody, which only Charles Leclerc had on his car in the first session. His team-mate Carlos Sainz collected comparative data with the older model and was also around three tenths faster than the Monegasque.

Verstappen took the lead right from the first attempt with a lap time that was better than his FP1 best. This was not least due to the track conditions, which were steadily improving. Everyone in the field benefited from this and before half-time Lando Norris managed to beat Verstappen's time by around two tenths.

The world championship leader didn't let that sit. On the second set of soft tyres, he completed the lap in 1:30.688 min, setting a new benchmark that was around three tenths quicker than Leclerc, who was his first pursuer at this point.

In the last 20 minutes, most drivers concentrated on the long runs, so there was little movement on the timesheet, which was headed by Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris, Sainz, George Russell, Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, Oscar Piastri, Pérez, Valtteri Bottas, Lance Stroll, Esteban Ocon, Nico Hülkenberg, Lewis Hamilton, Liam Lawson, Zhou Guanyu, Kevin Magnussen, Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly and Logan Sargeant.

Gasly brought out a red flag at the end. The Frenchman from the Alpine team braked in the second Degner corner and could not avoid an impact with his left front wheel. Therefore, nothing changed on the timesheet.

2nd practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867

08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109

14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141

15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453

16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490

19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632