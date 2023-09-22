Daniel Ricciardo: Simulator session before comeback
Daniel Ricciardo must continue to be patient until he can climb back into the AlphaTauri cockpit. The Australian, who returned to AlphaTauri after ten Formula One race weekends on Red Bull Racing's bench because Nyck de Vries had not performed as hoped, will decide for himself when he will return to the track.
Ricciardo has only contested two races since his comeback, finishing thirteenth in Hungary and having to settle for 16th at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. After that, the GP circuit took a short summer break, which came to an end with the race in Zandvoort. Ricciardo had already missed the 13th GP of the season because he had suffered seven fractures in his left hand in an accident in the second practice session at the banked Hugenholtz curve.
The 34-year-old has been waiting for his return to the track ever since, meanwhile Super Formula talent Liam Lawson, who scored his first two World Championship points in Singapore with ninth place, is stepping in as a replacement. The New Zealander is also on the grid at the Suzuka circuit, and he could also be in the second AlphaTauri racer alongside Yuki Tsunoda at the following race weekend in Qatar, because there is no rush for Ricciardo's comeback, as Jonathan Eddolls stressed in Japan.
The AlphaTauri chief race engineer revealed in the Suzuka paddock that the eight-time GP winner will sit in the simulator before returning: "We have one more simulator session planned before the comeback, because there is no reason on his part or ours to send him back out on track prematurely. The worst thing would be if he returns before everything has healed properly, which could cause problems."
"The simulator is a good tool to see how he copes at the wheel with the stresses of a mission. I think the final decision will probably be made by him rather than us," Eddolls explained. "He knows better than anyone what his recovery is like and the pain in his hand. We definitely won't put any pressure on him because we have three good riders at the moment."
2nd practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867
08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109
14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141
15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453
16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481
18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490
19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632
1st practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927
05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066
08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393
11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482
13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801
15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184