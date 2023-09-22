Daniel Ricciardo: Simulator session before comeback

Daniel Ricciardo's recovery is progressing. But before the Australian can take his seat in the AlphaTauri car again, he will first sit in the simulator, as chief race engineer Jonathan Eddolls points out.

Daniel Ricciardo must continue to be patient until he can climb back into the AlphaTauri cockpit. The Australian, who returned to AlphaTauri after ten Formula One race weekends on Red Bull Racing's bench because Nyck de Vries had not performed as hoped, will decide for himself when he will return to the track.

Ricciardo has only contested two races since his comeback, finishing thirteenth in Hungary and having to settle for 16th at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. After that, the GP circuit took a short summer break, which came to an end with the race in Zandvoort. Ricciardo had already missed the 13th GP of the season because he had suffered seven fractures in his left hand in an accident in the second practice session at the banked Hugenholtz curve.

The 34-year-old has been waiting for his return to the track ever since, meanwhile Super Formula talent Liam Lawson, who scored his first two World Championship points in Singapore with ninth place, is stepping in as a replacement. The New Zealander is also on the grid at the Suzuka circuit, and he could also be in the second AlphaTauri racer alongside Yuki Tsunoda at the following race weekend in Qatar, because there is no rush for Ricciardo's comeback, as Jonathan Eddolls stressed in Japan.

The AlphaTauri chief race engineer revealed in the Suzuka paddock that the eight-time GP winner will sit in the simulator before returning: "We have one more simulator session planned before the comeback, because there is no reason on his part or ours to send him back out on track prematurely. The worst thing would be if he returns before everything has healed properly, which could cause problems."

"The simulator is a good tool to see how he copes at the wheel with the stresses of a mission. I think the final decision will probably be made by him rather than us," Eddolls explained. "He knows better than anyone what his recovery is like and the pain in his hand. We definitely won't put any pressure on him because we have three good riders at the moment."

