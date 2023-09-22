Max Verstappen (1st): "It will be difficult in the race".
After the Red Bull Racing team endured a difficult weekend in Singapore for the first time this year, Max Verstappen had a pleasing Friday at the Suzuka Circuit. The two-time champion finished both practice sessions fastest, ending up 0.320sec ahead of second-placed Ferrari star Charles Leclerc.
The Dutchman was also in good form in race trim, and his interim results were correspondingly good. "It felt good today," the 47-time GP winner was pleased to say. "From the first lap it was a pleasure to drive the car and we were strong both on a fast lap and on the longer runs."
Looking ahead to the race, however, the World Championship leader warned at the same time: "Tyre wear is very high on this track, so it will be difficult in the race. But we've made a good start to the weekend."
And on the balance of power, Verstappen said, "Everything is close behind me, the Ferraris and McLaren are close." The 25-year-old confidently added: "We'll see, but ultimately we have to focus on ourselves. We need to optimise our performance and if we can do that, then we can race for pole here."
2nd practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867
08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109
14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141
15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453
16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481
18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490
19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632
1st practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927
05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066
08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393
11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482
13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801
15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184