Max Verstappen (1st): "It will be difficult in the race".

Formula 1 World Championship leader Max Verstappen was fastest in both Friday practice sessions in Suzuka. The Dutchman is satisfied with the start to the Japan weekend. But he also says what will make the race difficult.

After the Red Bull Racing team endured a difficult weekend in Singapore for the first time this year, Max Verstappen had a pleasing Friday at the Suzuka Circuit. The two-time champion finished both practice sessions fastest, ending up 0.320sec ahead of second-placed Ferrari star Charles Leclerc.

The Dutchman was also in good form in race trim, and his interim results were correspondingly good. "It felt good today," the 47-time GP winner was pleased to say. "From the first lap it was a pleasure to drive the car and we were strong both on a fast lap and on the longer runs."

Looking ahead to the race, however, the World Championship leader warned at the same time: "Tyre wear is very high on this track, so it will be difficult in the race. But we've made a good start to the weekend."

And on the balance of power, Verstappen said, "Everything is close behind me, the Ferraris and McLaren are close." The 25-year-old confidently added: "We'll see, but ultimately we have to focus on ourselves. We need to optimise our performance and if we can do that, then we can race for pole here."

2nd practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867

08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109

14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141

15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453

16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490

19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632

1st practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927

05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482

13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184