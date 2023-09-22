Lewis Hamilton: "I lacked confidence in the car".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
For Lewis Hamilton, the Formula 1 weekend at the Suzuka Circuit began quite differently from the way the race weekend in Singapore had ended. In the first free practice session, the Mercedes driver was more than two seconds faster than the fastest time set by world championship leader Max Verstappen. That was only enough for 16th place on the FP1 timesheet.
In the afternoon, he reduced the gap to the day's best time, which was again celebrated by the two-time champion, to 1.141 sec. But even with that he could not get beyond 14th place. Naturally, the seven-time World Champion was not satisfied with this. He explained: "Today was a challenge for us. I lacked confidence in the car and that contributed to our difficulties. It was difficult to find the right car balance and we didn't manage to get a handle on it until the end of the second session."
"The tyres overheated and that meant we were quite far off the top of the timesheet," added the Briton with a sigh. "We know we have a lot of work to do tonight to improve our performance," he explained.
"But I think we can still improve. We have had similar Fridays this season and have been stronger on Saturday. We will then see on Saturday if we can do that again. We will now make an effort so that we have every chance to move further forward," the 103-time GP winner encouraged himself.
2nd practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867
08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109
14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141
15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453
16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481
18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490
19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632
1st practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927
05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066
08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393
11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482
13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801
15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184