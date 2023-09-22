Lewis Hamilton: "I lacked confidence in the car".

Lewis Hamilton experienced a difficult start to the race weekend in Japan. The Mercedes star was more than a second off the day's best time in practice Friday, finishing 14th on the timesheet.

For Lewis Hamilton, the Formula 1 weekend at the Suzuka Circuit began quite differently from the way the race weekend in Singapore had ended. In the first free practice session, the Mercedes driver was more than two seconds faster than the fastest time set by world championship leader Max Verstappen. That was only enough for 16th place on the FP1 timesheet.

In the afternoon, he reduced the gap to the day's best time, which was again celebrated by the two-time champion, to 1.141 sec. But even with that he could not get beyond 14th place. Naturally, the seven-time World Champion was not satisfied with this. He explained: "Today was a challenge for us. I lacked confidence in the car and that contributed to our difficulties. It was difficult to find the right car balance and we didn't manage to get a handle on it until the end of the second session."

"The tyres overheated and that meant we were quite far off the top of the timesheet," added the Briton with a sigh. "We know we have a lot of work to do tonight to improve our performance," he explained.

"But I think we can still improve. We have had similar Fridays this season and have been stronger on Saturday. We will then see on Saturday if we can do that again. We will now make an effort so that we have every chance to move further forward," the 103-time GP winner encouraged himself.

2nd practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867

08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109

14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141

15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453

16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490

19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632

1st practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927

05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482

13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184