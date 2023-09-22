Charles Leclerc, Ferrari/2nd: "That amazed me".

Five-time GP winner Charles Leclerc set the second fastest time in the second practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, behind Max Verstappen. The Monegasque says what amazes him in Suzuka.

Ferrari took its first win in 15 months at the Singapore Grand Prix, thanks to a tactical masterstroke by Carlos Sainz. The night GP at the Marina Bay Circuit saw Red Bull Racing beaten for the first time this season and the big question was, of course, what would happen next when Formula 1 moves to Suzuka?

After the first two practice sessions for the traditional Japanese GP, it is becoming apparent: Max Verstappen is driving in his usual strength, i.e. as if the slip-up in Singapore had never happened.

First pursuer in the second practice: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, 0.32 seconds behind the Dutchman.

Five-time GP winner Leclerc says: "That amazed me. We are closer to the top than I would have expected."

The 25-year-old continues: "I can be happy with my day. We tried a few things in terms of set-up to improve the handling and it worked. I feel comfortable in the car. We can continue like this on Saturday."



Snatching pole position away from Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing will be a tough job. Ferrari last stood on pole at Suzuka in 2019, with Sebastian Vettel.





2nd practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867

08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109

14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141

15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453

16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490

19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632





1st practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927

05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482

13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184