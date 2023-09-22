Charles Leclerc, Ferrari/2nd: "That amazed me".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Ferrari took its first win in 15 months at the Singapore Grand Prix, thanks to a tactical masterstroke by Carlos Sainz. The night GP at the Marina Bay Circuit saw Red Bull Racing beaten for the first time this season and the big question was, of course, what would happen next when Formula 1 moves to Suzuka?
After the first two practice sessions for the traditional Japanese GP, it is becoming apparent: Max Verstappen is driving in his usual strength, i.e. as if the slip-up in Singapore had never happened.
First pursuer in the second practice: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, 0.32 seconds behind the Dutchman.
Five-time GP winner Leclerc says: "That amazed me. We are closer to the top than I would have expected."
The 25-year-old continues: "I can be happy with my day. We tried a few things in terms of set-up to improve the handling and it worked. I feel comfortable in the car. We can continue like this on Saturday."
Snatching pole position away from Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing will be a tough job. Ferrari last stood on pole at Suzuka in 2019, with Sebastian Vettel.
2nd practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867
08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109
14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141
15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453
16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481
18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490
19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632
1st practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927
05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066
08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393
11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482
13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801
15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184