Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin/6th): "No mistakes".

Fernando Alonso's great streak came to an end in Singapore: not in the points for the first time in 2023. Things are going better for the Aston Martin driver in Suzuka - sixth fastest in both Friday practices.

Three days after the botched Singapore GP, Fernando Alonso could breathe a sigh of relief: Aston Martin confirmed that his car had been damaged at the night GP shortly after the start: suspension fairing smashed, therefore markedly less downforce.

This explains the poor handling and a drive that, after two rare driving errors by the 32-time GP winner, a five-second penalty (for incorrectly approaching the pit lane) and a failed tyre change (problem with the impact wrench at the right rear), ended in 15th place, meaning no World Championship points for the first time in 2023.

In Suzuka, everything seems to be in the green so far for the Greens: The 42-year-old Spaniard set the sixth-best lap time in both free practice sessions for the Japanese Grand Prix.

After the practice session, the 2006 and 2008 Japan GP winner says: "It's just fun to ride here. It's like the Suzuka circuit was built for our modern wing cars."

"We have finished in the top ten in all 15 final practice sessions so far in 2023, and that has to be my goal here as well. It was noticeable in free practice: The field behind Max Verstappen's Red Bull Racing car is close together. So we won't be able to afford any mistakes."



"I felt comfortable on this track from the first lap. We have been able to improve the set-up step by step. Now it's about fine-tuning the car in the evening to get everything out of it on Saturday."



"It's not easy to assess how strong we really are. But the important thing is that I have a good feeling in the car."





2nd practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867

08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109

14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141

15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453

16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490

19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632





1st practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927

05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482

13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184