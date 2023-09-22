Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin/6th): "No mistakes".
Three days after the botched Singapore GP, Fernando Alonso could breathe a sigh of relief: Aston Martin confirmed that his car had been damaged at the night GP shortly after the start: suspension fairing smashed, therefore markedly less downforce.
This explains the poor handling and a drive that, after two rare driving errors by the 32-time GP winner, a five-second penalty (for incorrectly approaching the pit lane) and a failed tyre change (problem with the impact wrench at the right rear), ended in 15th place, meaning no World Championship points for the first time in 2023.
In Suzuka, everything seems to be in the green so far for the Greens: The 42-year-old Spaniard set the sixth-best lap time in both free practice sessions for the Japanese Grand Prix.
After the practice session, the 2006 and 2008 Japan GP winner says: "It's just fun to ride here. It's like the Suzuka circuit was built for our modern wing cars."
"We have finished in the top ten in all 15 final practice sessions so far in 2023, and that has to be my goal here as well. It was noticeable in free practice: The field behind Max Verstappen's Red Bull Racing car is close together. So we won't be able to afford any mistakes."
"I felt comfortable on this track from the first lap. We have been able to improve the set-up step by step. Now it's about fine-tuning the car in the evening to get everything out of it on Saturday."
"It's not easy to assess how strong we really are. But the important thing is that I have a good feeling in the car."
2nd practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867
08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109
14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141
15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453
16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481
18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490
19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632
1st practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927
05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066
08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393
11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482
13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801
15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184