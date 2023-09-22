Carlos Sainz (4th): What gives him hope at Ferrari

Spaniard Carlos Sainz travelled to Japan with a lot of self-confidence: pole position in Monza and Singapore, victory in Singapore. In Suzuka, the Ferrari driver says: "Red Bull Racing is as strong as before Singapore."

Carlos Sainz won his second Formula 1 GP in Singapore: The Madrilenian made ice-cold use of an opportunity that opened up for Ferrari, because for once Red Bull Racing had big difficulties with the set-up, Max Verstappen was only fifth, Sergio Pérez eighth.

A few days later in Suzuka, Ferrari driver Sainz states after the first two practice sessions for the Japanese Grand Prix: "Red Bull Racing is again as strong as before the Singapore weekend. Behind Max Verstappen, however, the gaps among the chasers are small."

Sainz, 29, set the second-fastest time behind Verstappen in the first practice session and was fourth in the second. The current WRC fifth-placed driver says: "We are still trying out different set-up solutions to find the best compromise on this track."

"We have a new underbody on the car, which has proven itself. The difference is not huge compared to the previous floor, but in the thick of the midfield, details like that can make the difference. I'm in good spirits for Saturday's final practice."





2nd practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867

08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109

14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141

15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453

16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490

19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632





1st practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927

05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482

13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184