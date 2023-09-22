George Russell (Mercedes/5th): "It's strange".
Normally, Mercedes manages a handsome step from Friday to Saturday on a GP weekend. After often mediocre performances in the first two free practice sessions, we have repeatedly seen Lewis Hamilton's and George Russell's cars being more competitive in final practice.
This is sorely needed in Suzuka, because so far not everything is going according to plan in the Mercedes-Benz Formula 1 team. George Russell explains: "This is a strange Friday. The track has very little grip, it was really bad in the first practice session, I didn't expect that. Because of that, the car slid too much. That doesn't give you a good feeling when you want to tackle those high-speed corners."
"It also seems to me that the tyre wear is excessive. That will be a big issue on Sunday."
"As far as the pecking order is concerned, Red Bull Racing have returned to their usual form, they are breathtakingly fast here."
"As for us, we're still a bit behind the two Ferraris at the moment and also behind Lando Norris' McLaren. We need to close that gap. It's one of our strengths that we usually make significant gains from Friday to Saturday, we have to be able to do that here."
2nd practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867
08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109
14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141
15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453
16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481
18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490
19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632
1st practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927
05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066
08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393
11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482
13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801
15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184