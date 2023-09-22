George Russell (Mercedes/5th): "It's strange".

Mercedes driver George Russell set the fifth fastest time in the second free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix. The 25-year-old Englishman explains what has confused him so far at the Suzuka Circuit.

Normally, Mercedes manages a handsome step from Friday to Saturday on a GP weekend. After often mediocre performances in the first two free practice sessions, we have repeatedly seen Lewis Hamilton's and George Russell's cars being more competitive in final practice.

This is sorely needed in Suzuka, because so far not everything is going according to plan in the Mercedes-Benz Formula 1 team. George Russell explains: "This is a strange Friday. The track has very little grip, it was really bad in the first practice session, I didn't expect that. Because of that, the car slid too much. That doesn't give you a good feeling when you want to tackle those high-speed corners."

"It also seems to me that the tyre wear is excessive. That will be a big issue on Sunday."

"As far as the pecking order is concerned, Red Bull Racing have returned to their usual form, they are breathtakingly fast here."

"As for us, we're still a bit behind the two Ferraris at the moment and also behind Lando Norris' McLaren. We need to close that gap. It's one of our strengths that we usually make significant gains from Friday to Saturday, we have to be able to do that here."





2nd practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867

08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109

14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141

15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453

16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490

19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632





1st practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927

05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482

13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184