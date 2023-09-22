McLaren hires world champion as Formula 1 reservist
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
When a driver is accepted into the junior programme of a GP racing team, he is usually still a teenager. At McLaren, things are a little different: the traditional English racing team has signed the versatile and experienced Japanese Ryo Hirakawa, who is already 29 years old. The Asian's official title: Formula 1 reserve driver.
Hirakawa will regularly sit in the race simulator for McLaren, and a test programme will also be set up for the Japanese driver on various tracks, on which he will practice in 2024 with a 2021 McLaren MCL35M. At the same time, he will remain a factory driver for Toyota in the World Endurance Championship.
To many Formula 1 fans in Europe, the name Ryo Hirakawa means little, but it is worth noting what he has achieved: He won the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022 alongside Sébastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley with Toyota and the World Endurance Championship in the same year, he currently leads the World Endurance Championship hypercar standings, he was Japanese SuperGT champion in 2017 and overall runner-up in Super Formula 2020, the top single-seater class in Japan. Hirakawa also won titles in Japanese Formula 3 (2012) and Porsche Cup (also 2012).
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella: "We see Ryo as a reinforcement of our driver line-up. And we are very grateful to Toyota for giving him the time to work for us alongside his job in the World Endurance Championship. He already sat in the race simulator with us and we are convinced that he will be a great asset with his experience."
Ryo Hirakawa says: "I thank you for this opportunity, it is a great honour to work for such a respected team."
If Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri were not operational at McLaren today, McLaren could fall back on Aston Martin reservists Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne. There is also a corresponding agreement with Mercedes, and Mick Schumacher has already tested for McLaren.
IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward is also part of the junior programme. The Mexican will take part in the first free practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for McLaren, but does not have a Formula 1 licence to be able to race, the so-called super licence.
2nd practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867
08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109
14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141
15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453
16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481
18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490
19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632
1st practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927
05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066
08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393
11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482
13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801
15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184