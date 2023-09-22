McLaren hires world champion as Formula 1 reservist

When a driver is accepted into the junior programme of a GP racing team, he is usually still a teenager. At McLaren, things are a little different: the traditional English racing team has signed the versatile and experienced Japanese Ryo Hirakawa, who is already 29 years old. The Asian's official title: Formula 1 reserve driver.

Hirakawa will regularly sit in the race simulator for McLaren, and a test programme will also be set up for the Japanese driver on various tracks, on which he will practice in 2024 with a 2021 McLaren MCL35M. At the same time, he will remain a factory driver for Toyota in the World Endurance Championship.

To many Formula 1 fans in Europe, the name Ryo Hirakawa means little, but it is worth noting what he has achieved: He won the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022 alongside Sébastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley with Toyota and the World Endurance Championship in the same year, he currently leads the World Endurance Championship hypercar standings, he was Japanese SuperGT champion in 2017 and overall runner-up in Super Formula 2020, the top single-seater class in Japan. Hirakawa also won titles in Japanese Formula 3 (2012) and Porsche Cup (also 2012).

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella: "We see Ryo as a reinforcement of our driver line-up. And we are very grateful to Toyota for giving him the time to work for us alongside his job in the World Endurance Championship. He already sat in the race simulator with us and we are convinced that he will be a great asset with his experience."

Ryo Hirakawa says: "I thank you for this opportunity, it is a great honour to work for such a respected team."



If Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri were not operational at McLaren today, McLaren could fall back on Aston Martin reservists Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne. There is also a corresponding agreement with Mercedes, and Mick Schumacher has already tested for McLaren.



IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward is also part of the junior programme. The Mexican will take part in the first free practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for McLaren, but does not have a Formula 1 licence to be able to race, the so-called super licence.





