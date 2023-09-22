Japan GP on TV: Pole position is that important
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the first two practice sessions for the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit. This means that the 25-year-old Dutchman is back on track after the botched Singapore weekend.
This is the 37th time that a Japanese Grand Prix has taken place in the Formula 1 World Championship. In 1976/1977 as well as in 2007/2008 the race was held in Fuji, all other race weekends took place in Suzuka, for the first time in 1987. In addition, there was the Pacific Grand Prix in Japan in 1994/1995 on the TI Circuit of Aida.
Stunningly, we only have two drivers in qualifying on Saturday who have already been on pole at Suzuka: Lewis Hamilton (2017/2018) and Max Verstappen (2022).
How important is pole position in Suzuka? 27 out of 32 races have been won from the front row of the grid, 16 times the eventual winner set off from pole position, 11 times from second on the grid.
You can find out almost everything about how all the action is developing in Japan thanks to our live ticker, which will keep you up to date from around 7.40am tomorrow. Of course, as usual, we have also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ORF, ServusTV and SRF.
2nd practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867
08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109
14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141
15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453
16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481
18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490
19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632
1st practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927
05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066
08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393
11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482
13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801
15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184