Japan GP on TV: Pole position is that important

The final practice for the Japanese Grand Prix starts at 8.00 a.m. on Saturday, 23 September. We tell you how many chances drivers have at the traditional GP who can start from row 1.

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the first two practice sessions for the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit. This means that the 25-year-old Dutchman is back on track after the botched Singapore weekend.

This is the 37th time that a Japanese Grand Prix has taken place in the Formula 1 World Championship. In 1976/1977 as well as in 2007/2008 the race was held in Fuji, all other race weekends took place in Suzuka, for the first time in 1987. In addition, there was the Pacific Grand Prix in Japan in 1994/1995 on the TI Circuit of Aida.

Stunningly, we only have two drivers in qualifying on Saturday who have already been on pole at Suzuka: Lewis Hamilton (2017/2018) and Max Verstappen (2022).

How important is pole position in Suzuka? 27 out of 32 races have been won from the front row of the grid, 16 times the eventual winner set off from pole position, 11 times from second on the grid.

You can find out almost everything about how all the action is developing in Japan thanks to our live ticker, which will keep you up to date from around 7.40am tomorrow. Of course, as usual, we have also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ORF, ServusTV and SRF.





Japan GP on TV

Saturday, 23 September

01.15: Sky Sport F1 - First practice replay

02.45: Sky Sport F1 - First Practice Replay

04.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Third Practice Coverage

04.20: ORF 1 - Start of Third Practice Coverage

04.30: Third practice

06.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits

06.30: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits

07.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits

07.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Qualifying Coverage

07.40 hrs: ORF 1 - F1 News

07.55: ORF 1 - Start of Qualifying Coverage

07.55: SRF 2 - Start of qualifying coverage

08.00: Qualifying

09.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying press conference

10.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits

10.30am: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits

11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay

12.30pm: Sky Sport F1 - 1995 Japanese Grand Prix

13.15: Sky Sport F1 - Chasing the Dream: In it to win it

15.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference

18.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits

18.30: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits

19.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact

19.15: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure

19.45: Sky Sport F1 - Chasing the Dream: In it to win it

20.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay

21.30 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits

22.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits

22.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential

23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay



Sunday, 24 September

05.35 hrs: ORF 1 - F1 News

06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary Reports of the Japan GP

06.25 hrs: ORF 1 - Start of coverage Japan-GP

06.45: SRF 2 - Start of Japan GP coverage

06.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Japan-GP coverage

07.00: Japanese Grand Prix

08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and Interviews

09.00: ORF 1 - Motorhome

09.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference

10.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

10.30am: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits

11.00 a.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay

12.30 hrs: ORF 1 - Race Repeat

13.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits

13.30: Sky Sport F1 - Best of: Sky Next Generation

13.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Best Starts 2022

14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Japan GP previews (replay)

14.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay

16.40: ServusTV - Race Repetition

16.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analysis and Interviews (replay)

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference (replay)

18.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

18.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

20.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay

22.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits

22.30: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Beyond All Limits

23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race Repeat





2nd practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867

08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109

14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141

15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453

16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490

19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632





1st practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927

05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482

13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184