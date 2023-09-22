Lando Norris (McLaren/3rd): "Is this a joke?"
Things are going well for Lando Norris: In Singapore, he finished second behind Carlos Sainz, and the McLaren driver had already finished second at Silverstone and the Hungaroring. In fact, things are going so well that Mercedes driver George Russell claimed on Thursday: "Lando is the secret favourite for me here. Because those high-speed corners are to the McLaren's liking."
Lando Norris chuckles when he hears about his English compatriot's words: "Is this a joke or what? Has he seen how the season has gone apart from Singapore? Has he even watched the races?"
Now Lando Norris is third fastest twice in Japan. So where does McLaren, the second oldest and second most successful Formula One racing team after Ferrari, stand on the traditional Japanese circuit? Norris believes, "We were able to show good speed today, we were rarely this close to Red Bull Racing on a Friday."
"What's a bit strange is that the speed is good, but I couldn't say right now that I feel particularly comfortable in the car. The car is still far too unsettled. The way I see it, most drivers have their hands full because the track is building up less grip than expected."
"Our goal now has to be to make the car smoother. If we can do that and improve the balance of the car, then we have good prospects for the final practice. The speed is there, it's just that the car is hard to control at the moment."
But giving Red Bull Racing a leg up will be difficult, according to the 2021 World Championship sixth-placed driver: "I don't believe that we will take pole position here. That would be asking a bit too much. Our opponents are Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin, and we can take them on.
2nd practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867
08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109
14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141
15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453
16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481
18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490
19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632
1st practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927
05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066
08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393
11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482
13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801
15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184