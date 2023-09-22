Lando Norris (McLaren/3rd): "Is this a joke?"

Things are going well for Lando Norris: In Singapore, he finished second behind Carlos Sainz, and the McLaren driver had already finished second at Silverstone and the Hungaroring. In fact, things are going so well that Mercedes driver George Russell claimed on Thursday: "Lando is the secret favourite for me here. Because those high-speed corners are to the McLaren's liking."

Lando Norris chuckles when he hears about his English compatriot's words: "Is this a joke or what? Has he seen how the season has gone apart from Singapore? Has he even watched the races?"

Now Lando Norris is third fastest twice in Japan. So where does McLaren, the second oldest and second most successful Formula One racing team after Ferrari, stand on the traditional Japanese circuit? Norris believes, "We were able to show good speed today, we were rarely this close to Red Bull Racing on a Friday."

"What's a bit strange is that the speed is good, but I couldn't say right now that I feel particularly comfortable in the car. The car is still far too unsettled. The way I see it, most drivers have their hands full because the track is building up less grip than expected."

"Our goal now has to be to make the car smoother. If we can do that and improve the balance of the car, then we have good prospects for the final practice. The speed is there, it's just that the car is hard to control at the moment."



But giving Red Bull Racing a leg up will be difficult, according to the 2021 World Championship sixth-placed driver: "I don't believe that we will take pole position here. That would be asking a bit too much. Our opponents are Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin, and we can take them on.





2nd practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867

08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109

14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141

15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453

16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490

19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632





1st practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927

05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482

13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184