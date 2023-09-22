Christian Horner on Max Verstappen: "Very clever".
In Singapore, two grandiose series came to an end: Red Bull Racing was beaten for the first time after 15 victories (14 races in 2023, plus the World Championship final in 2022); and Max Verstappen was left with only 5th place after ten GP victories in a row.
In Japan, everything is going the same way as before Singapore: two practice sessions, two best times by world champion Max Verstappen. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner: "So far everything is in the green. It looks like our slump in Singapore was track-related. But we're still analysing why we couldn't perform as strongly as usual there."
What pleases the 49-year-old Englishman: "Max handled this difficult situation in Singapore very maturely. He found the right mixture of attack and patience in the race. He knew he couldn't achieve much in this Grand Prix, so he tried to make the best of the situation. He did that job very cleverly and pulled out a solid fifth place."
"Clearly Singapore was a sobering experience for all of us. We had suspected that this track would be difficult for us, but we didn't expect it to be so tricky straight away. But Max always remained constructive. We've taken a defeat, we're taking that in our stride and we're all the more determined to win again here in Japan."
"What many people forget - Max is only 25 years old and is constantly learning. The natural talent, the raw speed, it's always been there. But with every Grand Prix he becomes more cunning, more experienced, and from that wealth of experience he is refining the gift of being able to read a race, so to speak. On top of that, his tyre management is phenomenal."
"When you have such an outstanding driver in the car, every member of staff in the racing team literally tears themselves apart to give him the best possible car. He's a great motivator."
2nd practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867
08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109
14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141
15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453
16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481
18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490
19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632
1st practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927
05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066
08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393
11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482
13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801
15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184