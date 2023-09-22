Christian Horner on Max Verstappen: "Very clever".

In Singapore, two grandiose series came to an end: Red Bull Racing was beaten for the first time after 15 victories (14 races in 2023, plus the World Championship final in 2022); and Max Verstappen was left with only 5th place after ten GP victories in a row.

In Japan, everything is going the same way as before Singapore: two practice sessions, two best times by world champion Max Verstappen. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner: "So far everything is in the green. It looks like our slump in Singapore was track-related. But we're still analysing why we couldn't perform as strongly as usual there."

What pleases the 49-year-old Englishman: "Max handled this difficult situation in Singapore very maturely. He found the right mixture of attack and patience in the race. He knew he couldn't achieve much in this Grand Prix, so he tried to make the best of the situation. He did that job very cleverly and pulled out a solid fifth place."

"Clearly Singapore was a sobering experience for all of us. We had suspected that this track would be difficult for us, but we didn't expect it to be so tricky straight away. But Max always remained constructive. We've taken a defeat, we're taking that in our stride and we're all the more determined to win again here in Japan."



"What many people forget - Max is only 25 years old and is constantly learning. The natural talent, the raw speed, it's always been there. But with every Grand Prix he becomes more cunning, more experienced, and from that wealth of experience he is refining the gift of being able to read a race, so to speak. On top of that, his tyre management is phenomenal."



"When you have such an outstanding driver in the car, every member of staff in the racing team literally tears themselves apart to give him the best possible car. He's a great motivator."





2nd practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867

08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109

14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141

15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453

16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490

19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632





1st practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927

05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482

13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184