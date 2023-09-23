AlphaTauri: 2024 with Yuki Tsunoda & Daniel Ricciardo

The AlphaTauri team will continue to compete in Formula 1 next year with Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo. Liam Lawson will be the reserve driver for the Faenza-based team and the Red Bull Racing Team.

As expected, the AlphaTauri team is using Yuki Tsunoda's home race in Suzuka to confirm the contract extension with the 23-year-old Japanese driver. Daniel Ricciardo, who has been the second driver for the Italian team since the race in Budapest, also remains on board. At the moment, however, the Australian has to watch.

Since his training accident in Zandvoort, in which he suffered seven bone fractures in his left hand, Liam Lawson has been on duty as a substitute. The 21-year-old New Zealander, who is competing in Super Formula this year, will have to settle for the role of reserve driver for AlphaTauri and Red Bull Racing next year.

"I'm over the moon to be on board with AlphaTauri next year," said a delighted Tsunoda, who joined the Faenza-based racing team in 2021. "I'm looking forward to continuing to work with and fight for the team and Daniel. I will leave no stone unturned to continue improving my riding skills this year and next and I am very grateful to Red Bull and Honda for the support and confidence they put in me," added the current WRC seventeenth-placed rider.

"I am excited to race alongside Yuki again next year and to continue the work with Scuderia AlphaTauri. After the progress we have already made and the plans we have for the future, we are experiencing an exciting time as a team. We are under construction and that feels great. There is still a lot to do, but we are on the right track and there is a lot to look forward to," said Ricciardo.

2nd practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464

04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867

08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109

14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141

15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453

16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490

19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632

1st practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927

05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003

07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066

08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482

13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184