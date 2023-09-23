AlphaTauri: 2024 with Yuki Tsunoda & Daniel Ricciardo
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
As expected, the AlphaTauri team is using Yuki Tsunoda's home race in Suzuka to confirm the contract extension with the 23-year-old Japanese driver. Daniel Ricciardo, who has been the second driver for the Italian team since the race in Budapest, also remains on board. At the moment, however, the Australian has to watch.
Since his training accident in Zandvoort, in which he suffered seven bone fractures in his left hand, Liam Lawson has been on duty as a substitute. The 21-year-old New Zealander, who is competing in Super Formula this year, will have to settle for the role of reserve driver for AlphaTauri and Red Bull Racing next year.
"I'm over the moon to be on board with AlphaTauri next year," said a delighted Tsunoda, who joined the Faenza-based racing team in 2021. "I'm looking forward to continuing to work with and fight for the team and Daniel. I will leave no stone unturned to continue improving my riding skills this year and next and I am very grateful to Red Bull and Honda for the support and confidence they put in me," added the current WRC seventeenth-placed rider.
"I am excited to race alongside Yuki again next year and to continue the work with Scuderia AlphaTauri. After the progress we have already made and the plans we have for the future, we are experiencing an exciting time as a team. We are under construction and that feels great. There is still a lot to do, but we are on the right track and there is a lot to look forward to," said Ricciardo.
2nd practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.688 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.320 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.464
04th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.549
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.640
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0,804
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,867
08th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0,974
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.022
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.051
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.083
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.106
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.109
14th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.141
15th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.453
16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.477
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.481
18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.490
19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.491
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.632
1st practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31.647 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.626 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.745
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.927
05 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.950
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1,003
07 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.066
08th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.344
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.358
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.393
11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.396
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.482
13th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.663
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.801
15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +2.052
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +2.213
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +2.328
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.565
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +3.184