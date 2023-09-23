FP3 Suzuka: Max Verstappen in first place, McLaren strong

Max Verstappen was also the fastest driver in the field in the last free practice hour at the Suzuka Circuit. The McLaren drivers were the first to follow the Red Bull Racing star.

The asphalt of the Suzuka Circuit was hotter at the start of the last free practice hour than in the sessions before: The track temperature was 44.1 degrees Celsius, the outside temperature was 28.2 degrees when the track was opened. In contrast to the first and second practice sessions, it took a while before the first cars showed themselves on the track.

Only after five minutes did Ferrari star Carlos Sainz open the last time hunt before qualifying. His team-mate Charles Leclerc followed his example shortly afterwards. Even before the first lap time lit up on the time monitor, Lance Stroll, who did not contest the race in Singapore after his hard qualifying crash, also took to the track.

Sainz set a 1:32.001 min and was soon edged out by Leclerc, who covered the 5.807 km Suzuka lap in 1:31.963 min. While the two Ferrari drivers were out on the soft tyres, Stroll was on the hard compound.

The next drivers to take to the track were McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, who, like Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, also chose the soft tyres for their first run.

Piastri took the lead with 1:31.891 min, from which he was displaced only moments later by his teammate Norris with 1:31.174 min. More and more drivers moved out, including Lewis Hamilton, who is wearing a special helmet design by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama in Japan.

The seven-time world champion lined up in second position behind Norris with a 1:21.770 min, with teammate George Russell just behind him in third. The young Briton stayed just one hundredth slower than his stablemate on his first fast attempt.

After the first ten minutes, Max Verstappen also recorded his first lap time. The defending champion from the Red Bull Racing Team immediately took the top position with 1:30.960 min. Only the two Williams drivers had not yet left the pits.

At half-time, the order was: Verstappen ahead of Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Sergio Pérez, Piastri, Sainz, Kevin Magnussen, Alex Albon, Nico Hülkenberg, Fernando Alonso, Ocon, Logan Sargeant, Guanyu Zhou, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda, Gasly, Liam Lawson and Stroll. Most of the drivers were on the soft tyres, only Stroll stayed on the hard tyres for the time being and the two AlphaTauri drivers Tsunoda and Gasly had completed their first attempts on the medium-hard compound.

In the following 30 minutes, several drivers made further fast attempts and this also provided variety at the front. First Piastri moved into first position with 1:30.555 min, then Norris set a new benchmark with 1:30.507 min. Verstappen then made another attempt and pushed the record to 1:30.267 min. In the meantime, all the drivers had had the soft tyres fitted.

3rd practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.267 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.240 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.288

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.737

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.755

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.870

07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0,892

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.238

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.282

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.401

11th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.432

12th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.613

13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.657

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.684

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.712

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.735

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.781

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.846

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.887

20 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.932