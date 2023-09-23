Franz Tost on driver choice for 2024: "Logical choice".

It had been on the cards, and now the confirmation has come: The AlphaTauri team will continue to fight for world championship points in Formula 1 next year with drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo. The current Ricciardo replacement Liam Lawson will be the third driver in the simulator. Current team boss Franz Tost, who will vacate his post after the current season, says: "Next year the technical regulations will remain largely unchanged, so it was logical to go for continuity in the driver line-up as well."

"I am very happy with the development Yuki has shown in our team over the last two and a half years, and with Daniel's great experience as a race winner we will have one of the most competitive driver pairings on the grid in 2024," the Tyrolean is sure.

And with a view to the future team management, consisting of Peter Bayer and Laurent Mekies, Tost explains: "Peter and Laurent will be a great duo to steer the new season in the right direction." On the reserve driver from New Zealand, he says: "Liam, who has impressed everyone in his races so far, will definitely help the team in his development role as a third driver, and I'm sure he will soon have a future in Formula 1."

Bayer is also very confident about the future: "We are in a privileged position where we have access to several great talents from the Red Bull world. This is a credit to the work that Dr Helmut Marko has been doing for many years. Both Daniel and Yuki have not only done fantastic work behind the wheel, but are also great global ambassadors for our team and our sport. Liam has put himself in the Formula 1 spotlight with just three races to go and I'm very happy that we can continue to prepare him for his future as a racing driver."

Practice 3, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.267 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.240 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.288

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.737

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.755

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.870

07 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0,892

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.238

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.282

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.401

11th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.432

12th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.613

13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.657

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.684

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.712

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.735

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.781

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.846

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.887

20 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.932