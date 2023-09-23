Live ticker Japan GP: Verstappen ahead of Suzuka pole

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has set fastest times in all free practice sessions for the Japanese Grand Prix. If you want to snatch pole position in Suzuka, you have to get past the Dutchman.

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has returned to his usual 2023 form in Japan. After the hiccup in Singapore (only 11th on the grid, fifth in the race), he set the fastest time in all three practice sessions at the tradition-steeped Suzuka circuit.

If you want to start the Japanese Grand Prix from pole position, you have to find ways and means to beat the 47-time GP winner. You can find out whether this will work here in our live ticker.