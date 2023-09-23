Liam Lawson: High praise from Christian Horner
Liam Lawson has impressed so far as a replacement for the injured AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo. In Zandvoort, after only one hour of practice and his first Formula 1 qualifying appearance, he made his GP debut in 13th place. In the following race in Italy, he just missed the points in eleventh place. And in Singapore, he scored his first two World Championship points with ninth place.
Nevertheless, the New Zealander will have to resign himself to the role of spectator for the time being. That will be difficult for him, as he admitted even before the AlphaTauri driver announcement. ""I love being in Formula One and I'm just trying to make the most of this opportunity, this window of opportunity I have," he said. And he stressed that a cockpit as a regular driver next year could only be his goal.
But AlphaTauri will continue with Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo next year. Nevertheless, Lawson can look forward to a lot of encouragement from the ranks of Red Bull. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner, for example, emphasised: "He was out on track for the first time in Singapore and scored a few points straight away. We know he's a brave driver and I think he's taken his chance in Formula One."
"It's not often that drivers get a chance to prove their talent. I think he's done a great job and he's definitely recommended himself for Formula One," praised the Briton. "He will definitely be a GP driver, he already is. Maybe he'll have to be patient, but he's shown, in my opinion, that he deserves a future in Formula 1."
3rd practice, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.267 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.240 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.288
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.737
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.755
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.870
07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0,892
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.238
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.282
10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.401
11th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.432
12th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.613
13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.657
14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.684
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.712
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.735
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.781
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.846
19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.887
20 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.932