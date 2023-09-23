Liam Lawson: High praise from Christian Horner

For the time being, Liam Lawson will have to make do with the role of third driver for AlphaTauri and Red Bull Racing. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner is convinced: the New Zealander will get his chance.

Liam Lawson has impressed so far as a replacement for the injured AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo. In Zandvoort, after only one hour of practice and his first Formula 1 qualifying appearance, he made his GP debut in 13th place. In the following race in Italy, he just missed the points in eleventh place. And in Singapore, he scored his first two World Championship points with ninth place.

Nevertheless, the New Zealander will have to resign himself to the role of spectator for the time being. That will be difficult for him, as he admitted even before the AlphaTauri driver announcement. ""I love being in Formula One and I'm just trying to make the most of this opportunity, this window of opportunity I have," he said. And he stressed that a cockpit as a regular driver next year could only be his goal.

But AlphaTauri will continue with Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo next year. Nevertheless, Lawson can look forward to a lot of encouragement from the ranks of Red Bull. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner, for example, emphasised: "He was out on track for the first time in Singapore and scored a few points straight away. We know he's a brave driver and I think he's taken his chance in Formula One."

"It's not often that drivers get a chance to prove their talent. I think he's done a great job and he's definitely recommended himself for Formula One," praised the Briton. "He will definitely be a GP driver, he already is. Maybe he'll have to be patient, but he's shown, in my opinion, that he deserves a future in Formula 1."

3rd practice, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30.267 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.240 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.288

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.737

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.755

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.870

07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0,892

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.238

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.282

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.401

11th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.432

12th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.613

13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.657

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.684

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.712

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.735

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.781

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.846

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.887

20 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.932