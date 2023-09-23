Max Verstappen (1st): "I was able to go to the limit".

In qualifying at Suzuka, Max Verstappen confirmed the speed he had already shown in the free practice sessions. The Red Bull Racing star secured pole. Next to him, rookie Oscar Piastri set off.

The final practice for the Japan GP began in bright sunshine and 27.2 degrees Celsius outside. The track temperature was 38.1 degrees when Lance Stroll took to the track first. The Canadian, who had missed the Singapore GP after his crash in qualifying on the street circuit, was soon joined by Liam Lawson.

The New Zealander was clearly faster than the Aston Martin driver with 1:31.729 min. But even the Ricciardo substitute did not stay at the top for long. Because four minutes after the start of qualifying, the track filled up and as soon as champion Max Verstappen had set his first lap time, he took over the top position with 1:29.878 min.

Norris also stepped on the gas and was fastest in the first sector, but after the end of his first fast attempt, the Briton had to make do with second place behind the defending champion. Eight minutes after the start of the session, the red flag was shown. The reason for this was Logan Sargeant, who put his Williams racer into the wall in the last corner.

The GP stars returned to the pits while the heavily damaged Williams was taken off the track. At the time of the stoppage, only 13 drivers had completed a timed lap, with Verstappen the fastest. Behind the World Championship leader were Norris, Oscar Piastri, Sergio Pérez, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda, Guanyu Zhou, Kevin Magnussen, Liam Lawson and Lance Stroll.

The forced break lasted 14 minutes, then the GP stars were allowed to accelerate again. Even before the track was cleared, Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson lined up at the end of the pit lane. The drivers had just under nine minutes left to secure their Q2 entry.

Meanwhile, rules officials Dr Gerd Ennser, Matteo Perini, Danny Sullivan and Kazuhiro Tsuge reported that they were taking a closer look at the warm-up laps of Leclerc, Zhou and Bottas as the trio had exceeded the set maximum time for the lap after leaving the pits. The investigation would not take place until after qualifying, race control confirmed a little later.

It was not until three minutes before the end of Q1 that the track filled up again, as almost everyone wanted to make a quick attempt at the end. Zhou felt blocked by an AlphaTauri driver, the Chinese was one of the five drivers who were eliminated after the first 18 minutes.

He finished 19th ahead of crash driver Sargeant, who was the tail light in the first group of retirements. Zhou's Alfa Romeo teammate Valtteri Bottas was also out of the time chase, finishing 16th ahead of Stroll and Nico Hülkenberg. Verstappen had set the fastest Q1 time, Lawson also shone with the fourth fastest lap behind Norris and Leclerc.

Close Q2 exit for Liam Lawson

In Q2, Verstappen was the first to set a lap time, the Dutchman lapping the 5.807km circuit in 1:29.964mins back. Local hero Tsunoda was the first to cheer, finishing in third position. The joy didn't last long as he was passed by the McLaren drivers who finished 2nd and 3rd, with rookie Piastri leading the way.

After the first Q2 attempt, the order was Verstappen ahead of Piastri, Norris, Pérez, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Hamilton, Lawson, Alonso, Ocon, Gasly and Albon. Magnussen had not yet set a lap time. While Albon already made his second attempt, the Dane remained in the pits, but finally showed himself. Piastri stopped in the pit lane on the team's instructions and was pushed back by the McLaren team members.

Leclerc burned the Q2 best time into the asphalt with 1:29.940 min, Verstappen, Pérez, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Tsunoda, Russell, Norris and Alonso also made it into the top 10. Lawson missed out on Q3 entry by 43 thousandths and ended up in 11th place, with the time chase also over for Gasly (P12), Albon (P13), Ocon (P14) and Magnussen (P15).

The Q3 time chase was opened by Max Verstappen, who found himself on provisional pole after the first attempt with 1:29.012 min. Piastri, Norris, Russell, Pérez, Alonso, Hamilton and Tsunoda took the positions behind him, the Ferrari drivers only moving out towards the end of Q3. But they were no match for Verstappen, with the defending champion taking pole in 1:28.877 ahead of Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Pérez, Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Tsunoda and Alonso.

"It's been an incredible weekend so far," the pole-sitter enthused. "It's been really great to be able to push the car to the limit. We had a bad weekend in Singapore, but I felt even preparing for this weekend that it could go well here. But you never know beforehand how good it will be," he added.

Piastri analysed in his usual self-critical way: "My first lap was quite reasonable, I'm quite happy with it, only in the last chicane I could have done a bit better job. The second lap started well, my first sector was strong, but after that it didn't go so well. But for the team it's been a strong weekend so far." And the Formula One rookie added: " I haven't started from the front row for a while and I will do everything I can to get to the front."

"It was a very good day for our team," agreed his teammate Norris. "We can be happy with second and third places. I was happy with my laps. This track is fantastic but also tricky, a small mistake can make a lot of difference here."

Qualifying, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458

03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493

04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850

07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time