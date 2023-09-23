Oscar Piastri (McLaren/2nd): "Move up a place".

Second place on the grid for McLaren driver Oscar Piastri in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix. It won't be easy in the race against pole man Verstappen, but Oscar grins: "I just have to move up one place!"

Oscar Piastri puts in a terrific performance in his 16th Formula 1 qualifying session for the Japanese round of the World Championship at the Honda Suzuka Circuit and secures second place on the grid, diagonally ahead of pole man Max Verstappen. Piastri is the fifth Australian to make it onto the front row of the Formula 1 grid - after Jack Brabham, Alan Jones, Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo.

The 22-year-old from Melbourne knows: 27 of the 32 GP victories in Suzuka so far have been achieved by drivers who started from the front row of the grid. However, Max Verstappen is on pole. Piastri jokes for the race: "It can't be that difficult, I just have to move up one place."

Piastri was previously third fastest at Silverstone, so now on row 1 at Suzuka, and he rates his qualifying as follows: "I can be really happy. On Friday we already felt that we could do something here. I quickly got used to this new circuit and was able to improve from practice to practice."

"The only thing I don't like is the big gap to the leader Verstappen. My last lap was not clean, I was better in the first sector compared to my fastest time before, but then I couldn't improve in sectors 2 and 3. That stinks for me, but in the end it wouldn't have been enough against Max anyway."



"The car feels good here, the car gives me a lot of confidence in the fast corners and then you can really let it fly. All the improvements have worked for that."



Hand on heart: is there a chance for Piastri to beat Max Verstappen? Oscar: "It will be very difficult, but nothing is impossible in Formula 1. We tried it once before in Silverstone, didn't work out then. A big issue in the race will be tyre wear. Let's see how it goes after the start."





Qualifying, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458

03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493

04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850

07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time