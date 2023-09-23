Lando Norris (3rd): "Piastri must do the cheers!"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
A look at the statistics shows: Lando Norris' starting position for the Japanese Grand Prix is not the easiest. It took from 1987 until 2019 for a man to win this WRC race from third on the grid (it was Valtteri Bottas), and it is precisely this grid position that the young Englishman has now captured.
The McLaren driver's face says it all after qualifying in Suzuka: there could have been more here. The Briton explains: "It wasn't my best day. My laps never matched what I would have liked."
"I'm happy for McLaren, we got a strong team result here. It went well from the first practice and we seem to have Ferrari under control. That's all well and good, but obviously I'd rather the gap to Max Verstappen wasn't so big."
What will Lando Norris do in the Grand Prix against the overmatched Verstappen? "We will have to come up with something. If Max can get into the lead, I think he will disappear on the horizon. Then it will be quite difficult against him."
Norris starts to grin, "I guess Piastri will have to do the Prost against Max. That would be swell for me!"
Lando alludes to the situation between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna when the two McLaren drivers collided at Suzuka. He could also have said: Piastri has to do Senna, because the legendary Brazilian later retaliated with a collision against Prost after the Frenchman switched to Ferrari.
But Piastri has always stood out in his career for a squeaky-clean driving style, he will sell his skin dearly against Verstappen should he have the chance, but stupidity is not to be expected.
Lando Norris knows that too: "Our endurance speed, as Friday showed, is decent. But honestly - that won't be enough against Max."
Qualifying, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458
03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493
04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850
07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303
10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049
17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time