Lando Norris (3rd): "Piastri must do the cheers!"

A look at the statistics shows: Lando Norris' starting position for the Japanese Grand Prix is not the easiest. It took from 1987 until 2019 for a man to win this WRC race from third on the grid (it was Valtteri Bottas), and it is precisely this grid position that the young Englishman has now captured.

The McLaren driver's face says it all after qualifying in Suzuka: there could have been more here. The Briton explains: "It wasn't my best day. My laps never matched what I would have liked."

"I'm happy for McLaren, we got a strong team result here. It went well from the first practice and we seem to have Ferrari under control. That's all well and good, but obviously I'd rather the gap to Max Verstappen wasn't so big."

What will Lando Norris do in the Grand Prix against the overmatched Verstappen? "We will have to come up with something. If Max can get into the lead, I think he will disappear on the horizon. Then it will be quite difficult against him."



Norris starts to grin, "I guess Piastri will have to do the Prost against Max. That would be swell for me!"



Lando alludes to the situation between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna when the two McLaren drivers collided at Suzuka. He could also have said: Piastri has to do Senna, because the legendary Brazilian later retaliated with a collision against Prost after the Frenchman switched to Ferrari.



But Piastri has always stood out in his career for a squeaky-clean driving style, he will sell his skin dearly against Verstappen should he have the chance, but stupidity is not to be expected.



Lando Norris knows that too: "Our endurance speed, as Friday showed, is decent. But honestly - that won't be enough against Max."





Qualifying, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458

03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493

04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850

07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time