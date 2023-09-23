Engineer to Max Verstappen: Don't destroy the car!

That was world-champion-like: 25-year-old Max Verstappen takes the best grid position on the difficult Suzuka Circuit for the traditional Japanese GP. For Verstappen it is the 29th pole in the premier class (the same number as Juan Manuel Fangio), the second in Suzuka after 2022, the ninth this season after Bahrain, Australia, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands.

It is the 92nd pole for his Red Bull Racing team, the eleventh this year and the seventh at this circuit.

After his stunning lap, 47-time GP winner Verstappen says: "The whole weekend is going like clockwork. Since the first practice the car has been very comfortable, the handling is predictable, the car gives me a lot of confidence and that's what you need on a track like Suzuka."

"It went better from practice to practice and I went into qualifying with a lot of confidence. But I knew - I only had three sets of the soft tyres left, so I had to go with a used set once in the second qualifying segment."



"Then in Q3 everything really worked out. When the balance of a race car is that good on this track, it creates pure driving pleasure."



Max Verstappen took almost six-tenths of a second off second-placed Oscar Piastri in the McLaren, the last time we saw such a big gap from pole man to runner-up was in Suzuka in 2004, when Michael Schumacher dominated in the Ferrari.



Max: "At the end of the day, you can never be sure of anything. In between, the opponents moved closer, we refined the set-up again, which made the car even faster."



On the out lap after his fastest time, Max got on the radio and said, "I told you so." What was Verstappen talking about? The Dutchman: "I had discussed it with my race engineer and I told him - if everything goes well, I'll do a 1:28 time here. He said: 'Well, do that, just don't destroy the car!' But he could be quite calm about that. I knew after the first qualifying attempt that I still had reserves in a few places."



Everyone is expecting another Verstappen win on Sunday. Max says of the upcoming Grand Prix: "The car is very good, even in endurance. The tyre wear is a bit high, we have to keep an eye on that. My goal is to win the race and secure the Constructors' Cup."





Qualifying, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458

03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493

04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850

07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time