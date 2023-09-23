Christian Horner: "This is something very special".
In qualifying in Singapore, Max Verstappen missed out on making it into Q3, but in Japan the two-time champion from the Red Bull Racing team was back in top form. The Dutchman completed the 5.807 km lap in just 1:28.877 minutes to secure pole position for the ninth time this year and the 29th time in his GP career.
He clearly distanced himself from the competition; Formula 1 rookie Oscar Piastri, who took second place on the first row of the grid, was more than half a second slower than the defending champion, for whom even the first Q3 attempt would have been enough to secure pole. Verstappen recorded a lap time of 1:29.012 min on his first fast lap in the last section of final practice.
Team boss Christian Horner was delighted and enthused: "What we saw today is something very special. You just have to look at the way he went through the fifth corner. The first sector was just outstanding. Before the last run, his race engineer told him he wanted to see a 1:28 time to motivate him. I told him I wanted to see all four wheels on the car when he finished his lap."
And the Briton added: "The first attempt looked good enough, but then he was able to go one better. All the laps he did today were just stunning. It was an absolutely stunning performance."
Qualifying, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458
03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493
04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850
07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303
10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049
17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time