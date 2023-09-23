Christian Horner: "This is something very special".

In qualifying in Singapore, Max Verstappen missed out on making it into Q3, but in Japan the two-time champion from the Red Bull Racing team was back in top form. The Dutchman completed the 5.807 km lap in just 1:28.877 minutes to secure pole position for the ninth time this year and the 29th time in his GP career.

He clearly distanced himself from the competition; Formula 1 rookie Oscar Piastri, who took second place on the first row of the grid, was more than half a second slower than the defending champion, for whom even the first Q3 attempt would have been enough to secure pole. Verstappen recorded a lap time of 1:29.012 min on his first fast lap in the last section of final practice.

Team boss Christian Horner was delighted and enthused: "What we saw today is something very special. You just have to look at the way he went through the fifth corner. The first sector was just outstanding. Before the last run, his race engineer told him he wanted to see a 1:28 time to motivate him. I told him I wanted to see all four wheels on the car when he finished his lap."

And the Briton added: "The first attempt looked good enough, but then he was able to go one better. All the laps he did today were just stunning. It was an absolutely stunning performance."

Qualifying, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458

03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493

04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850

07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time