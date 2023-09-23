Nico Hülkenberg only 18th: "I don't understand it".

Weak performance by the Haas racing team at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan: Dane Kevin Magnussen will have to start the Japanese Grand Prix from 15th place on the grid, German Nico Hülkenberg even only from 18th. What's going on?

The 36-year-old from Emmerich struggles for words: "We're just not up to speed here in general, our backs are against the wall. It was already clear to us before the final practice that it would be quite difficult to advance to the second qualifying segment."

The 2018 World Championship seventh-placed rider on his laps: "The first attempt was quite OK, but it was cancelled because I was too far out in the second corner. The second lap felt good, but it wasn't fast enough. In the first sector it went well, but in the second sector I got slower instead of faster, even though I didn't make any mistakes. I don't understand it. It's a mystery to me why I couldn't improve."



In the end, Nico was three tenths of a second behind his stablemate in the first qualifying segment.



All the drivers are worried about the high tyre wear for the race, and it is well known that the Haas race car is not the most roller-friendly. Nico says: "We have to find ways and means to make up places through a clever tyre strategy."



Haas Team Principal Günther Steiner: "This track just doesn't suit the car. We have to stay realistic about our chances."





Qualifying, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458

03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493

04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850

07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time



