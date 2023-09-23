Charles Leclerc (4th): "There wasn't much more to it".

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc took fourth place in qualifying for the Japanese GP behind pole setter Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. The fact that he came so close to the McLaren times surprised him.

In the end, less than a tenth separated him from the two opponents in the Papaya racers. That surprised him, as he admitted afterwards: "I definitely didn't expect to be that close to the McLaren. So we didn't expect to be able to beat them."

"They must have found something because they made a big step forward in the first sector. Since the third practice we knew we couldn't get close to them with our car," explained the current WRC sixth-placed driver.

And Leclerc praised the competition from Woking: "They also had a really good strategy in qualifying, they did two very good laps. They had two sets of soft tyres for Q3, one more than us." And he affirmed: "Overall, I also think that not much more would have been possible with my fastest lap."

The fact that he was targeted by the regulators for exceeding the set maximum time on his preparation lap did not cause the 25-year-old any headaches: "I think they will quickly realise that I was stuck in traffic and had to let other cars pass. As soon as I let the others through, I was fast enough again."

Qualifying, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458

03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493

04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850

07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time