Charles Leclerc (4th): "There wasn't much more to it".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc was faster than his team-mate Carlos Sainz in qualifying at the Suzuka Circuit. He was unable to have a say in the battle for pole position - Max Verstappen was once again in a class of his own. But the Monegasque managed to set the fourth fastest lap. Only the pole setter from the Red Bull Racing Team and the two McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were faster when it mattered in Q3.
In the end, less than a tenth separated him from the two opponents in the Papaya racers. That surprised him, as he admitted afterwards: "I definitely didn't expect to be that close to the McLaren. So we didn't expect to be able to beat them."
"They must have found something because they made a big step forward in the first sector. Since the third practice we knew we couldn't get close to them with our car," explained the current WRC sixth-placed driver.
And Leclerc praised the competition from Woking: "They also had a really good strategy in qualifying, they did two very good laps. They had two sets of soft tyres for Q3, one more than us." And he affirmed: "Overall, I also think that not much more would have been possible with my fastest lap."
The fact that he was targeted by the regulators for exceeding the set maximum time on his preparation lap did not cause the 25-year-old any headaches: "I think they will quickly realise that I was stuck in traffic and had to let other cars pass. As soon as I let the others through, I was fast enough again."
Qualifying, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458
03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493
04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850
07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303
10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049
17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time