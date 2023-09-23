Fernando Alonso (10th): Confidence before Japan GP
The Formula 1 stars have contested 16 qualifying sessions for a Grand Prix so far this season and 16 times Fernando Alonso has made it into the group of drivers fighting for the top 10 grid positions.
In Japan, however, he only just managed to make it into Q3, Alonso staying 43 thousandths faster than AlphaTauri talent Liam Lawson to secure the last place for the coveted time chase.
In the end, he didn't make it past tenth place either, but his interim balance for the Suzuka weekend was still positive: "I just barely made it into Q3 again this time. We're struggling a bit with pace at the moment, it all depends on the track."
"We knew that on paper the track in Japan is maybe not the best place for us - just like the Qatar circuit. But we'll make it further into Q3 and let's see if we can score points in the race," added the 42-year-old.
Looking ahead to the race, the 32-time GP winner is very confident: "I would say there is reason to be, because we are usually stronger on Sunday. That's why I think we can get good points again this time. But we know we have to improve and I hope we will be competitive."
Qualifying, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458
03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493
04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850
07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303
10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049
17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time