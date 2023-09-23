Fernando Alonso (10th): Confidence before Japan GP

Fernando Alonso also made it into Q3 in qualifying for the Japanese GP - albeit only just. The two-time champion finished in tenth place - and admitted: "We're struggling a bit with the pace at the moment.

The Formula 1 stars have contested 16 qualifying sessions for a Grand Prix so far this season and 16 times Fernando Alonso has made it into the group of drivers fighting for the top 10 grid positions.

In Japan, however, he only just managed to make it into Q3, Alonso staying 43 thousandths faster than AlphaTauri talent Liam Lawson to secure the last place for the coveted time chase.

In the end, he didn't make it past tenth place either, but his interim balance for the Suzuka weekend was still positive: "I just barely made it into Q3 again this time. We're struggling a bit with pace at the moment, it all depends on the track."

"We knew that on paper the track in Japan is maybe not the best place for us - just like the Qatar circuit. But we'll make it further into Q3 and let's see if we can score points in the race," added the 42-year-old.

Looking ahead to the race, the 32-time GP winner is very confident: "I would say there is reason to be, because we are usually stronger on Sunday. That's why I think we can get good points again this time. But we know we have to improve and I hope we will be competitive."

Qualifying, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458

03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493

04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850

07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time