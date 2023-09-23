Lewis Hamilton (7th): "Have to change car concept".
The third free practice session in Suzuka already showed that the Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell lost time compared to the competition, especially in the first sector. It was no different in qualifying. In the end, Lewis Hamilton finished seventh, directly behind him was his team-mate George Russell, who remained around three tenths slower than the seven-time champion on the 5.807 km track.
According to Hamilton, the reason for the problems both star drivers had on the traditional Japanese circuit is obvious. The 103-time GP winner explained, "Friday was a bad day and we have at least one day every race weekend that doesn't go to plan. The car balance didn't feel that good, so we made some changes."
"We worked hard during the night and as a result the car felt really good. In the third practice it went much better than the day before, so I was pretty confident going into qualifying. I then gave everything. But we have a deficit of seven tenths of a second in the first sector and that has to do with the rear of the car," Hamilton described.
"Our car has a lot of downforce at the front, but we don't have enough at the rear. We are very far away from what we want there. And it's clear to me that this is down to our car design, which we need to change for next year. I hope we will," added the WRC third-placed driver.
Qualifying, Japan
01 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458
03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493
04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850
07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303
10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049
17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time