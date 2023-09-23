Lewis Hamilton (7th): "Have to change car concept".

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was just under a second off Max Verstappen's pole time in qualifying for the Japanese GP. The seven-time world champion explained afterwards why he did not do better.

The third free practice session in Suzuka already showed that the Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell lost time compared to the competition, especially in the first sector. It was no different in qualifying. In the end, Lewis Hamilton finished seventh, directly behind him was his team-mate George Russell, who remained around three tenths slower than the seven-time champion on the 5.807 km track.

According to Hamilton, the reason for the problems both star drivers had on the traditional Japanese circuit is obvious. The 103-time GP winner explained, "Friday was a bad day and we have at least one day every race weekend that doesn't go to plan. The car balance didn't feel that good, so we made some changes."

"We worked hard during the night and as a result the car felt really good. In the third practice it went much better than the day before, so I was pretty confident going into qualifying. I then gave everything. But we have a deficit of seven tenths of a second in the first sector and that has to do with the rear of the car," Hamilton described.

"Our car has a lot of downforce at the front, but we don't have enough at the rear. We are very far away from what we want there. And it's clear to me that this is down to our car design, which we need to change for next year. I hope we will," added the WRC third-placed driver.

Qualifying, Japan

01 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458

03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493

04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850

07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time