Carlos Sainz (Ferrari/6th): Experiment failed

Carlos Sainz had his Ferrari stablemate Charles Leclerc under control in Monza and Singapore, but it's a different story in Suzuka. The Spaniard explains why he fell behind.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz will start the Japanese Grand Prix from sixth on the grid, two places behind Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari.

In Monza and Singapore, the Madrilenian had shown quite strong performances, but in Suzuka he has not been able to match Leclerc's times since the second free practice - what is going on?

Carlos Sainz says: "Basically, we knew that we probably wouldn't be quite as competitive in Suzuka as we were in Singapore. So I was willing to experiment with the set-up."

"Fast corners are not our thing, and there are a lot of them here. Also, our car is more susceptible to wind than other race cars, so that also plays a big role here."

"As it was clear to me that we had little to lose, I ventured a few attempts with the set-up. That affected my whole weekend. I still don't regret the experiment, even though it was clear before qualifying that my way wasn't working, so we went back to a basic set-up."

"Whether more would have been possible? It's hard to say. Red Bull Racing and McLaren are strong here. But we are third power."



"Charles took a different approach, a bit more conservative, while I made my own life difficult. However, I also have to mention - Charles is driving really strong here."



"In the end, I never found the right rhythm. But we learned a lot about the car and that could benefit me in the coming GP weekends."





Qualifying, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458

03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493

04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850

07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time