Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing/5th): Not as planned
The long, fast sections are ideal terrain for the Red Bull Racing RB19 race car. World champion Max Verstappen showed what is possible with this car - 29th pole position, his second in Suzuka after 2022.
Sergio Pérez could not keep up: His nearly eight-tenths of a second deficit means he can only start from the third row, fifth fastest behind Verstappen, Piastri, Norris and Leclerc.
"It didn't go as planned today," says the 33-year-old Mexican. "My qualifying was unbalanced. All weekend I had problems with the balance of the car."
"I could never get full confidence in the car when turning in, and that's quite important here on this circuit."
In Q2, Red Bull Racing wasn't sure about Pérez, with the Mexican needing one more set of soft Pirelli than Verstappen. "That didn't help either." As a result, "Checo" had only one set of new tyres left in Q3.
However, six-time GP winner Pérez firmly believes he can advance in the Grand Prix: "Our car is strong enough to make up places, although I'm bracing myself for a lot of opposition, especially from the McLaren drivers."
Qualifying, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458
03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493
04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850
07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303
10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049
17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time