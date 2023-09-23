Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing/5th): Not as planned

Sergio Pérez starts the Japanese Grand Prix from 5th on the grid. The Mexican has to take eight tenths of a second off Max Verstappen and also lines up behind Piastri, Norris and Leclerc.

The long, fast sections are ideal terrain for the Red Bull Racing RB19 race car. World champion Max Verstappen showed what is possible with this car - 29th pole position, his second in Suzuka after 2022.

Sergio Pérez could not keep up: His nearly eight-tenths of a second deficit means he can only start from the third row, fifth fastest behind Verstappen, Piastri, Norris and Leclerc.

"It didn't go as planned today," says the 33-year-old Mexican. "My qualifying was unbalanced. All weekend I had problems with the balance of the car."

"I could never get full confidence in the car when turning in, and that's quite important here on this circuit."

In Q2, Red Bull Racing wasn't sure about Pérez, with the Mexican needing one more set of soft Pirelli than Verstappen. "That didn't help either." As a result, "Checo" had only one set of new tyres left in Q3.



However, six-time GP winner Pérez firmly believes he can advance in the Grand Prix: "Our car is strong enough to make up places, although I'm bracing myself for a lot of opposition, especially from the McLaren drivers."

Qualifying, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458

03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493

04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850

07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time



