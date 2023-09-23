George Russell (Mercedes): "No miracle cure".
Red Bull Racing remains the great constant this season, with the best car of the year all round. No rule without exception: in Singapore, RBR was off its boots. In Japan, however, Max Verstappen is driving more superior than ever.
Behind him, the balance of power has shifted time and again this season: In some races Fernando Alonso with Aston Martin was the first RBR chaser, then Mercedes could shine, in Monza and Singapore it was Ferrari's turn, and in Japan we see a very strong performance by McLaren. Just like in England before.
Mercedes will have to line up behind Red Bull Racing, McLaren and Ferrari in terms of raw speed at Suzuka. Mercedes driver George Russell says in no uncertain terms: "This is our real speed. Suzuka is comparable to Silverstone in terms of track characteristics and we already struggled there."
"Sure you can try to attack harder, but then the car starts to slide, which is counterproductive. All in all, I found the car better to drive on Friday. When you are behind, you try all kinds of solutions, but there is no miracle cure in our sport. Compared to Friday, we rather took steps backwards."
The tide could turn in the race: Tyre wear is enormous on the Suzuka circuit - and for that reason Mercedes has set aside two sets of hard tyres for Russell and Lewis Hamilton. McLaren has opted for two medium-hard ones. The Grand Prix will show who has acted more wisely here.
Qualifying, Japan
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458
03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493
04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542
05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650
06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850
07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908
08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303
10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049
17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time