George Russell (Mercedes): "No miracle cure".

Mercedes is only fourth in Japan, behind Red Bull Racing, McLaren and Ferrari. George Russell believes that the race at the traditional race track will be a tough one.

Red Bull Racing remains the great constant this season, with the best car of the year all round. No rule without exception: in Singapore, RBR was off its boots. In Japan, however, Max Verstappen is driving more superior than ever.

Behind him, the balance of power has shifted time and again this season: In some races Fernando Alonso with Aston Martin was the first RBR chaser, then Mercedes could shine, in Monza and Singapore it was Ferrari's turn, and in Japan we see a very strong performance by McLaren. Just like in England before.

Mercedes will have to line up behind Red Bull Racing, McLaren and Ferrari in terms of raw speed at Suzuka. Mercedes driver George Russell says in no uncertain terms: "This is our real speed. Suzuka is comparable to Silverstone in terms of track characteristics and we already struggled there."

"Sure you can try to attack harder, but then the car starts to slide, which is counterproductive. All in all, I found the car better to drive on Friday. When you are behind, you try all kinds of solutions, but there is no miracle cure in our sport. Compared to Friday, we rather took steps backwards."



The tide could turn in the race: Tyre wear is enormous on the Suzuka circuit - and for that reason Mercedes has set aside two sets of hard tyres for Russell and Lewis Hamilton. McLaren has opted for two medium-hard ones. The Grand Prix will show who has acted more wisely here.





Qualifying, Japan

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:28.877 min

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:29.458

03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:29.493

04 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:29.542

05 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:29.650

06 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:29.850

07 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:29.908

08 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:30.219

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.303

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:30.560

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:30.508

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:30.509

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:30.537

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:30.586

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:30.665

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.049

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:31.181

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.299

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:31.398

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time





